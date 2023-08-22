‘I just try to have compassion’: ‘The Last of Us’ star has a diplomatic approach to the trolls and haters

It’s a fact that Melanie Lynskey has proved herself as an exceptionally brilliant actress, but unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped people from pinpointing her “flaws.”

However, the Yellowjackets star has taken a diplomatic approach to her haters, as she claimed to have resorted to a calm demeanor (peppered with a scathing sassiness) to meet their negative remarks rather than shooting an aggressive retort, as she explained to The Wrap.

“I just try to have compassion. Sometimes I go to their pages and I look at them and I’m like, ‘You know what? This person is struggling. Life is really hard. Here he is with his kids. Okay, this is humanizing this person who feels the need to tell me every day that he doesn’t like me.’”

That doesn’t mean she didn’t crave for a curt reply. The 46-year-old opened up about a specific criticism she had received in the past related to her character Kathleen in The Last of Us. As per her account, “some dude” reached out to her and questioned her role in the series saying that her character bears no resemblance to the “character in the game.”

All Lynskey wanted to do at that moment was to point out about the character not being in the game in the first place. “Sorry, getting the facts right is important? That character wasn’t in the f******g game,” was her frank assessment reply. Instead, she maintained her calm and chose to be more compassionate.

Nevertheless, the actress also recalled positive memories of her time in the show which she calls a “perfect experience.”

“The actual experience of filming from beginning to end was amazing. And I probably cursed it because I was like, ‘Nothing has gone wrong. This has been a perfect experience.’ Everyone working for it is at the absolute top of their game, the costumes and the production design, Craig’s writing, the directing, the acting, Neil’s vision… I felt really lucky that Craig wrote this interesting, scary, tragic person for me to play. It was pretty amazing.”

Haters’ remarks aside, we hope to see more top-tier performances from Lynskey in the future.