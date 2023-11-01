‘I know what I’m going as next year’: David Beckham responds to being the inspiration behind Dwayne Johnson’s Halloween costume

Even during the height of his playing career that saw him established as arguably the most globally famous soccer player of the modern era, it’s doubtful that David Beckham imagined that Dwayne Johnson would ever be dressing up like him to celebrate Halloween.

And yet, in this weird and wonderful world of ours, that’s exactly what happened. Sure, The Rock wasn’t entirely convincing given that his outfit extended to a dodgy wig and a Manchester United kit – a team that Beckham never played for after 2003 – but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t impressed.

After catching wind of the A-list superstar’s homage – which may have been at least partly spurred on by the success of recent Netflix documentary Beckham – the co-owner of Inter Miami congratulated his hulking cosplayer for winning the celebrity costume competition.

Not only that, but he even hinted that he knows exactly what he’s going to be dressing up as next year.

If seeing Dwayne Johnson channeling David Beckham wasn’t strange enough, then the prospect of David Beckham channeling Dwayne Johnson is perhaps even more bizarre. He’ll definitely need a muscle suit or some extra padding, that’s for sure, but we’d be lying if we didn’t say we’d be very interested in seeing how it turns out.

Stars dressing as other stars is a common occurrence, but never in a million years did we expect to see the beefiest action icon in Hollywood and one of soccer’s most celebrated faces enjoying a love-in spurred on in the great tradition of Halloween.