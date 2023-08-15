‘I literally hobbled here’: Dylan McDermott offers first hip replacement surgery update during charity event

You may know him as the hard-charging agent Remy Scott from the show FBI: Most Wanted, but in real life Dylan McDermott is just another person just like the rest of us. Well, a person who just had hip replacement surgery.

Since the actor’s strike, celebrities aren’t doing press for projects or movies, so we have to get our celebrity news through other means, which in this case is a charity event for hunger in L.A.

McDermott, 61, appeared at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s “A Million Reasons” Fundraiser Celebration (what a mouthful), and per ET, he said he had to hobble to the event because of his surgery. He said raising money for the charity was the “right thing” to do, regardless of how much pain he’s in.

“I just had hip replacement surgery. I’m OK. I’m like a week out and I told Keith that I would be here tonight and I hobbled here. I literally hobbled here because I knew that this was the most important thing that I can do, was to be here tonight and to raise consciousness and awareness and to make sure that people are getting fed.”

He wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance, either. The event was hosted by producers Keri Selig and Keith Addis, and attended by Gladys Knight, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, and Jeff Goldblum.

McDermott has been all over lately, despite his mobility issues. He also recently appeared at the ongoing writer’s strike picket line with fellow actor Dermot Mulroney.

Mulroney called the move “an unprecedented display of unity.” With no end to the strike in sight, get ready for more unorthodox celeb news stories.