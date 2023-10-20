‘I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year-old’: Ryan Reynolds responds to strike rules outlawing Halloween costumes for actors

Not that anybody was particularly surprised, but Deadpool 3 has officially become the latest victim of the ongoing actors’ strike, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment being pulled from its May 2024 release date, but it turns out that Ryan Reynolds can’t even dress up as the Merc with a Mouth for Halloween without breaking the rules.

In a development that probably wasn’t obvious to anyone that hasn’t been following the ins and outs of the action, SAG-AFTRA released guidelines explaining that members should “celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity,” urging picketing creatives to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures” and to refrain from posting “photos of costumes inspired by struck content so social media.”

What it even stranger is that while SAG-AFTRA member can cosplay as Jacob Elordi’s Elvis Presley from Priscilla (which was granted an interim agreement), it would be breaking the rules to channel Austin Butler’s version of The King from Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. Either way, Reynolds responded the only way he knows how; by planting his tongue firmly in cheek and placing his children in the firing line.

I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 19, 2023

Now all we can think of is the chaos in the Reynolds household as the A-lister and wife Blake Lively chastise their kids for wanting to go out trick-or-treating as recognizable favorites that violate the strike their parents are participating in, but it would all be remedied real quick if the studios simply struck a deal.