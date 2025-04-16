‘I love ’em but cmon’ Billy Bush claims he should be higher in AI ranked family top 10

Billy Bush disputes an AI's ranking of the Bush family's most successful members, arguing his own achievements and those of several relatives were undervalued.

Billy Bush, a well-known TV and radio host, recently spoke out against an AI-generated list ranking the most successful members of the famous Bush family. While he recognized the achievements of his relatives, he argued that the AI system unfairly underestimated his own accomplishments and those of several other family members.

Recommended Videos

As reported by TMZ, the AI’s list only included the top 10, and Bush was left out, leading to him respectfully giving his interpretation. The exact way the AI decided the rankings isn’t clear, but the results show how hard it is to measure success across different careers and generations.

The Bush family has been a major force in American politics since the mid-1900s, but their influence goes beyond just holding the presidency. George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush both served as U.S. presidents, but the family has also made an impact in business, media, and even sports. Because their careers are so varied, the AI’s ranking is both interesting and a little controversial.

Billy Bush doesn’t agree with top 10 AI ranking

The full AI-generated was made by the TMZ reporter, but Bush guessed he was ranked 11th, which he thinks is too low. The AI gave him an “honorable mention,” meaning he was close to the top 10 but didn’t make it. His uncle, former President George H.W. Bush, and his cousin, former President George W. Bush, were obviously at the top of the list, which wasn’t surprising.

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Bush disagreed with how the AI ranked some of his other relatives, like George P. Bush (who was Texas Land Commissioner from 2015 to 2023) and Neil Bush (a businessman), feeling they were placed too high, saying he “love them but come on.” He was also upset that his brother, Jonathan S. Bush, who co-founded the big insurance company Athenahealth, wasn’t in the top 10 at all. The AI also ranked his grandmother in 10th place, which Bush questioned in his interview.

We don’t know exactly how the AI judged success, but it probably looked at different factors. Political achievements, like being president or holding high government positions (as George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor, did), likely helped them rank highly. Business success, such as Jonathan S. Bush’s work with Athenahealth and Neil Bush’s career, probably also played a role.

It’s less clear how much the AI valued media influence, but Billy Bush’s long career in TV and radio should have been important. However, his career has also had some major controversies.

The fact that the AI seemed to overlook Jonathan S. Bush, whose company Athenahealth is a major healthcare business, makes people wonder how thorough the algorithm really was. It’s impossible to say why some family members were ranked higher than others without knowing exactly how the AI made its decisions. The ranking also depends on a very specific (possibly limited) definition of “success.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy