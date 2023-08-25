‘I wanted to play his girlfriend’: Patrick Swayze once raised some eyebrows when talking about Keanu Reeves’ role in ‘Point Break’

Point Break is a movie that stands above all others. It has it all: Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in starring roles, guns and explosions and masks, an impossible skydiving scene and Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis getting shot in the foot. In a newly unearthed interview on Japanese television, we get some eyebrow-raising but super fun insight into the stars’ relationship.

The disjointed interview starts with Reeves taking a shot at the “formulaic” movies of the day. “Backdraft, Robin Hood, get out of here man that’s awful stuff.” He’s being sarcastic and gets a good laugh out of Swayze (RIP). Is he kidding?

“You’re trying to affect me with sight and sound and you know, blind me like ‘give me some kind of experience’ but there’s no story, no heart.” What’s fun about an interview like this is I don’t speak Japanese so we don’t really hear questions in order we just hear answers. Fun!

When asked about the theme of the movie. Reeves goes deep again. I really can’t tell if he’s serious because he delivers every line the same. “I guess it’s the restructuring of a man and a belief system, and a discovery of yourself.”

He’s making it sound like this movie is the visual equivalent of Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road.” Wait. Is it? Point Break came out in July of 1991. Kurt Cobain was still alive. The Internet wasn’t a thing yet. Barack Obama was still in his 20s! Things were different.

Swayze chimes in. “It makes a statement about our society in the United States, of giving up on yourself and becoming part of a system rather than staying an individual.”

Of course, the key philosophical lamentation of the movie is that surfing is a religious, transcendent activity.

“Surfing is a very humbling experience,” Swayze said. “It really is,” Reeves responded. “You learn a lot about yourself in the water.”

Had human civilization peaked in 1991? Sounds like it! Swayze, you’re a legend. Just listen to this: “Once I saw skydiving as ballet or gymnastics it all came pretty easy to me.”

They’re making Point Break sound like it’s Citizen Kane. The PR person for 20th Century Fox was probably high fiving themselves all the way to lunch.

The interviewer asked about casting. “I would..” Swayze said, and Reeves quickly said “Don’t.” Hm.

“I wanted to play his girlfriend,” Swayze said. “I knew that was coming,” Reeves laughed. 1991! What a time to be alive.

Point Break is available to watch or rent on various streaming services. It’s great. The 2015 remake is hot trash though.