‘I was not expecting this from my moo cow friend!’: Dwayne Johnson shouts out a hysterical bovine impersonator

Dwayne Johnson is well known for many things; he’s a wrestling legend, an icon in the acting realm, and a celebrity who uses his platform for good — and among his many other accolades, something stands out above many of the others. It’s a facial expression, it’s a glance, it’s the people’s eyebrows.

Yes, Johnson is well-known for his iconic eyebrow raise that first debuted when he hit the wrestling scene in the late 1990s as a member of the WWF as Rocky Maivia. His persona was larger than life, which definitely fit the bill, but he was also confident, self-assured, and ready — at the drop of a hat — to drop an elbow on you and make you feel like an idiot for allowing it.

Fans who grew up with wrestling still look at Johnson in anticipation of that infamous eyebrow popping up, and in a TikTok video he shared today, it seems like he’s also keeping an eye on those who imitate the expression. This time around, it came from an unexpected source — a cow!

That’s right, an adorable cow has copied Johnson’s brow, and we are obsessed. It’s not just the fact that the cow so flawlessly threw that brow up, chewing his food without a care in the world; it’s that Johnson himself brought attention to it.

“Ok. I was not expecting this from my moo cow friend.”

Johnson continued by asking who did it better, and as is to be expected, the comment section was full of responses that made us chuckle out loud. Fans loved that he brought his meme to the social platform while saying they were cracking up at the perfectly crafted video. We must admit, we didn’t expect this from a moo cow friend either, but we couldn’t love it more.

Is there anything better in the world than a cow? We think not, and if you add a sense of sass and snark to the animal — well, we’re hooked. Now, we’d love to get a new video soon, one of Johnson with said moo cow friend, and who knows, maybe they’ll both toss out the people’s eyebrows together.