‘I was with someone who wasn’t faithful’: Jennifer Lopez still felt ‘love’ for Diddy after 1999 arrest and his cheating, but her mother shot down the reunion

The majority of those who remembered Jennifer Lopez dating Sean “Diddy” Combs back in the 90s only just discovered about the night that probably goes down as the single biggest scandal of the “On the Floor” singer’s life that could have easily damaged the career of a lesser celebrity. But despite all that and every self-confessed trauma JLo had to endure in the relationship, she still remembered the now-disgraced rapper with “love.”

But Mama Lopez was having none of it.

The reports of what went down on that fateful night in December 1999 are now cropping up at an alarming rate (accompanied by pictures of Lopez at Diddy’s exorbitant parties) in light of the shocking allegations of sex trafficking, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

That night, a shootout took place at Times Square Club where three bystanders got shot and Diddy and Lopez, along with more companions, fled the party. But even after they were soon arrested and found in possession of guns — with JLo facing accusations of carrying and concealing the gun that Diddy allegedly used to shoot a woman in the face- both walked away, free of any charges.

Their relationship continued — though Lopez’s mom was seen, in jail, loudly reprimanding her daughter for getting involved with Diddy — even though they broke up and patched up often and even though Diddy (then Puffy Combs) frequently cheated on Lopez. Two years after their split, the singer admitted to Vibe Magazine that for the first time in her life “I was with someone who wasn’t faithful.”

”I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Their ill-fated years saw Lopez dogging Diddy’s every step and tailing him to various hotel rooms. Lopez admitted that she never caught him red-handed, but “I just knew.” Whether it was the infidelity or the 1999 shootout and its aftermath slowly corroding their relationship, the two ended it all in 2001.

Fast forward to 2014, JLo was still in “love” with Diddy but Mama Lopez was in no mood to repeat history

Weirdly or in fact, for the sake of keeping appearances, Lopez’s answer to Diddy calling her rear end “a work of art” in 2014 was to fondly reminisce the years they were together, remember what a great teacher the rapper was, and of course, the love that still remained between them.

“He gave me so many cues and taught me so many things. I’ll always be grateful to him for that and I love that he can be so supportive of me so many years later and that there’s still so much mutual respect, admiration and love there.”

Suppose the answer was not diplomatic and was actually Lopez getting all nostalgic over Diddy. In that case, kudos go to her mother, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez, for making sure that her daughter never got back together with the rapper, something which was brutally on display during Lopez’s 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show where Wendy Williams’ query about the singer getting back together with Diddy in the future was met with a forced laugh from JLo and a swift, visibly incensed dismissal from her mother.

So far, JLo, like every other celebrity who has a past with Diddy, is laying low and has kept her silence, not uttering a single word on his arrest and the ongoing investigations of his “freak offs.”

#NEW : Jennifer Lopez on ‘high alert’ after Diddy's arrest



According to sources, Lopez’s team is currently on “high alert as they anticipate some drama as more people revisit the shooting of Natania Reuben. The singer has yet to speak out about Diddy despite the heavy… pic.twitter.com/iXnYP2cL5H — upuknews (@upuknews1) September 23, 2024

Given Mama Lopez’s fierce disapproval of the man and then her very public refusal — where she didn’t even bother to fake nonchalance — is she the sound of logic in Lopez’s ear even now?

