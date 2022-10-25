Ice-T proves he’s a real G and posts pedicure pics

It may be hard to believe now, but there was a time when the rapper Ice-T was considered a menace, and subversive to America’s youth. In fact, the rapper is widely credited as one of the pioneers of gangsta rap. Now he’s posting feet pics for some reason.

Well, I guess for the sake of truth it’s technically just a foot pic. There’s also some hands involved, and also some lotion. On the surface that seems fairly salacious, but the reality is a bit more suburban than urban.

The photo was in response to an earlier tweet that said “Guys, If you’ve never gone with your girl to get a pedicure…. YOU are Truly missing out..! I’m getting my feet rubbed right now…. Definitely not my first time… Man!”

Another person said “Pics or it didn’t happen” and Ice-T obliged. The rapper has always been able to poke fun at himself, despite his origins as an “OG” where he would often pose with assault rifles.

In his later years, he got into acting and has had a long running stint on the crime show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He’s also appeared in a lot of movies, including the classic Leprechaun in the Hood.

Comedian John Mulaney did a pretty legendary bit about the rapper during a stand up special as well. In an interview with Thrasher magazine, the famous rapper admits that all of his projects have a bit of comedy to them one, way or the other.

“Most of the projects I do have a degree of humor in it. Whether it’s Body Count, Ice-T or Analog Brothers, it’s a dark humor, but I think most people are funny. We spend a lot of time laughing. It always bugs me out when people get offended about shit and we laughing about it.”