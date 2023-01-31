Ice-T’s secret love of Square Enix revealed with his latest gaming obsession

What do we really know about platinum-selling multigenerational rap artist Ice-T besides his music and his portrayal of Detective Odafin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit? Apparently he loves video games, and he’s ready to move on from one Square Enix game in particular.

T, whose real name is not-as-cool Tracy Lauren Marrow, is fairly active on Twitter, where he has almost 2 million followers. Earlier today, he responded to an inquiry about “any good current xbox games you enjoyed or enjoying?”

His response was fairly surprising considering this is the same man that considers pimping a lifestyle and has a song called “Cop Killer” (made even more iconic because he’s been playing a cop on TV since 2000). He said he’s been playing the online-only co-op third person RPG Outriders, but that he’s hit a wall and wants to find another game to play.

Gamer Stuff: I've been playing OUTRIDERS but have hit the wall.. I'm actually looking for the NEXT game to get hooked on myself… https://t.co/0ASCIeXRfM — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 31, 2023

Honestly this is great for everyone. Video games, unlike most things, are for absolutely anyone and a great way to unify people. The only bad part about this is that Outriders is only a slightly above-average game. It has its moments but it’s no Mass Effect, Destiny, Elden Ring, or Borderlands – which are all better than the digital sleeping pill that is Outriders.

With that in mind, people were fairly excited to share their video game recommendations with the star.

“Watchdogs: Legion is worth messing with purely because the copy of London is so accurate. Driving past my old offices is fun. Elden Ring is a much better game but very very hard,” said one (presumably British) user.

More fun suggestions:

Destiny 2's upcoming expansion looks pretty good. Otherwise, I hate to say it, but 2023 is mostly going to be expansions. The DLC for Elden Ring and Cyberpunk are on the way. — PotatoMancer (@Khris50420421) January 31, 2023

Stranger of Paradise. Story may be weak but the gameplay is fire. — Rurude "Book Goblin" Rude (@RurudeRude) January 31, 2023

Listen to Zoidberg!

Solid choices here:

The Last of Us series. Uncharted Series. God of War series. Grand Theft Auto V/Online — Chris From Etobicoke (@Leafs604) January 31, 2023

The Body Count reference! (Ice-T’s metal side project).

Miss the socom days but division 2 is pretty fun along with saints row remastered needs a body count soundtrack to go with it! — Contrarian (@Ryno46775181) January 31, 2023

They mean Zero Dawn and Forbidden West.

Have you played either Horizon?? — the original dogboy (@tobiasanders) January 31, 2023

With all these great choices, Mr. Ice-T won’t need to worry about what he’s playing next for quite a while.