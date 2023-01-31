Ice-T’s secret love of Square Enix revealed with his latest gaming obsession
What do we really know about platinum-selling multigenerational rap artist Ice-T besides his music and his portrayal of Detective Odafin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit? Apparently he loves video games, and he’s ready to move on from one Square Enix game in particular.
T, whose real name is not-as-cool Tracy Lauren Marrow, is fairly active on Twitter, where he has almost 2 million followers. Earlier today, he responded to an inquiry about “any good current xbox games you enjoyed or enjoying?”
His response was fairly surprising considering this is the same man that considers pimping a lifestyle and has a song called “Cop Killer” (made even more iconic because he’s been playing a cop on TV since 2000). He said he’s been playing the online-only co-op third person RPG Outriders, but that he’s hit a wall and wants to find another game to play.
Honestly this is great for everyone. Video games, unlike most things, are for absolutely anyone and a great way to unify people. The only bad part about this is that Outriders is only a slightly above-average game. It has its moments but it’s no Mass Effect, Destiny, Elden Ring, or Borderlands – which are all better than the digital sleeping pill that is Outriders.
With that in mind, people were fairly excited to share their video game recommendations with the star.
“Watchdogs: Legion is worth messing with purely because the copy of London is so accurate. Driving past my old offices is fun. Elden Ring is a much better game but very very hard,” said one (presumably British) user.
More fun suggestions:
Listen to Zoidberg!
Solid choices here:
The Body Count reference! (Ice-T’s metal side project).
They mean Zero Dawn and Forbidden West.
With all these great choices, Mr. Ice-T won’t need to worry about what he’s playing next for quite a while.