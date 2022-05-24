Iceland’s Penis Museum collection gets a famous new member

The Icelandic Phallological Museum, aka The Icelandic Penis Museum, will reveal a brand new exhibit of a legendary rocker‘s most intimate band “member.” Or at least a plaster replica of it.

The “cast” or plaster-made image in question belongs to none other than guitarist Jimi Hendrix, considered one of the greatest rock and roll musicians of all time. It’s part of the collection of the famed former self-confessed “groupie” Cynthia “Plaster Caster” Albritton, long famed for her sculptures of rock star penises, many of which she personally cast in plaster with the helm of the rocker themself (Albritton would also go on to expand her medium into different genitals as well).

Prior to passing away last month, Albritton arranged for one of her casts of Hendrix’s penis to be donated to the museum. The piece in question will be unveiled at The Phallological Museum’s location in downtown Reykjavik in early June in a predictably closed ceremony.

The museum is the brainchild and passion of Reykjavik resident Sigurður Hjartarson, a former school teacher and principal who founded the institution in 1997. The museum’s collection, largely assembled by Hjartarson himself comprises specimens from every single mammal in Iceland as well as many foreign species for a total of nearly 300. The collection began in 1974 when Hjartarson was a child after a friend gifted him a “pizzle” — a bull’s penis used as a horsewhip.

The museum was the subject of the 2012 documentary The Final Member, which follows Hjartarson’s quest to find an actual human penis that can be exhibited.

Albritton began her own collection of plaster cast musician’s member in early 1968. She remembers Hendrix’s equipment as being one of her first and “biggest” or rather, most important gets. According to Blabbermouth, Albritton discussed the matter in an interview with Rock Scene magazine.

“Jimi Hendrix was coming to town. He was my first real rock star that dipped his dick and it was unbelievable. We were the groupies that got to the hotel first and we were the only groupies in Jimi Hendrix’s room. It wasn’t our very first cast. I had tried it on a few civilians first to be ready for Jimi. He’s my biggest. No, he’s not my biggest. There are ‘bigger-ish’ others. But I couldn’t say whether or not he’s my most exciting. Because they’re my sweet babies and I am their mama and I’m very democratic with all my babies. I don’t like to play favorites. I love them all. The experiences were equally exciting and weird and different from each other.” – Cynthia “Plastercaster” Albritton

It is with feelings of sadness and pride, that The Phallological Museum announces that prior to passing, Cynthia ʹPlaster Casterʹ Albritton, decided to donate to the museum with one of a few casts of Jimi Hendrix. — Phallological Museum (@Phallusmuseum) May 23, 2022

While Hendrix’s first instrument will no doubt hold a place of honor in the museum, it won’t be its first replica. Sculptures of the penises of the 2008 Iceland men’s national handball team (in silver to commemorate their 2nd place Olympic win) have graced the collection for over a decade now.