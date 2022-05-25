‘I’d be dead’: Johnny Depp denies consuming 8-10 MDMA pills

Johnny Depp is denying a claim asserted by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that he consumed 8-10 MDMA pills amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits.

“I’d be dead,” Depp stated upon being asked if he had ever taken 8-10 MDMA pills at once.

In previous testimony, Heard claimed Depp consumed 8-10 MDMA pills prior to the finger injury incident in Australia. Depp maintains Heard threw a bottle at his hand, which shattered, causing his finger to get sliced off. Heard claims she believes Depp is the one who cut off his own finger, though she admitted she did not personally witness the act.

Earlier in his testimony Wednesday, Depp said the first time he ever saw alleged defamatory statements by his former lawyer, Adam Waldman, wasn’t until after Heard’s counter-suit was filed in August 2020.

Depp also testified earlier Wednesday that he allegedly helped Heard nab her role in Aquaman.

The court battle, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, centers on an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims are false and are referenced in the piece.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.