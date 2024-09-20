‘From my mouth to God’s ear’: If Donald Trump still needs help pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name, this Meryl Streep masterclass ought to help

Republican overlord Donald J. Trump has orchestrated and participated in plenty of discourteous acts throughout his life, but purposely, and consistently, pronouncing VP Kamala Harris’ name wrong is arguably the rudest. Luckily, acting legend Meryl Streep is here to save the day and correct Donny’s childish pronunciation problem.

Recommended Videos

While chatting with Oprah Winfrey during a “Unite for America” event, Harris was expectedly all smiles after Streep was brought in via a video call. During the 20-second clip posted on X, the Oscar-winning actress humbly and politely addressed the 59-year-old politician as “President Harris,” and then quickly covered her mouth as she realized her blunder. This resulted in Streep silently chuckling to herself while the live audience cheered loudly behind Harris and Winfrey.

Without skipping a beat, Harris chimed back with “47 days,” hinting at the possibility of the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party defeating Trump in November. Her quick-thinking response unsurprisingly attracted a similar reaction of cheers and applause as she and Streep both chuckled to themselves.

Meryl Streep: Hello President Harris



Kamala Harris: 47 days pic.twitter.com/Er09e7lef1 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2024

“From my mouth to God’s ear,” Streep swiftly added, placing the perfect cherry on top of a forward-thinking sundae. And, of course, she made sure to deliver an extra-special greeting to Oprah as Harris continued to smile and nod. Don’t even worry about her first name, Donny, just get used to saying the title of “president.”

Now, jumping the gun and prematurely addressing the current VP as the next president of the U.S. is certainly a bold move, but it’s clear that Streep is boasting an incredible amount of confidence in the outcome of the election. Much like the rest of us, she ultimately has a good feeling about one of the most fearless politicians in the landscape today — and that is definitely Kamala Harris to a T.

Political opinion aside, one of the greatest misfirings in Trump’s campaign — and indeed his entire career — is his complete lack of respect for others, even when they are his political opponents. In the end, respect is one of the best things you can give someone, so it begs the question of how anyone can trust a president who, more often than not, shows zero respect for anybody who isn’t his fiercest ally.

It’s a question that has divided both political parties for almost an entire decade since Trump started turning the wheels of his first (ever) political campaign back in 2015. Flash forward to 2024, and it’s evident that Harris has tremendous respect for others and has shown the makings of a noble, credible president who can lead a charge of change and hope. All that’s left for you to do is make that decision for yourself on voting day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy