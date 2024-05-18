Stephen King blocked
‘If so, you wouldn’t be alone’: Stephen King finally breaks down and reveals his true nightmare

While he was busy reviewing 'Baby Reindeer,' something very important disappeared from his life.
Stephen King has been busy lately – with the release of his upcoming book You Like It Darker, attempting to solve a decades-old problem, and finding the hidden gems of the streaming world. Amid this hectic schedule, a crucial part of his life slipped into the shadows, until recently when the celebrated author finally noticed its absence and was instantly concerned he somehow missed the completion of his top goal.

Though he can now take a big breath of relief since it was probably just X (formerly known as Twitter) keeping King away from unnecessary drama (possibly because his latest favorite has riled up enough chaos on its own?).

The drama in question is Dan Bongino, the conservative political commentator and radio show host, and the concern that had been eating King alive was being unaware of being blocked by Bongino without the author even knowing that he successfully frustrated the Donald Trump supporter to his maximum limit.

The feud between Bongino and King is as old as… well, that can’t be said for certain since the MAGA member has been spewing some really nonsensical chatter for a while now. But his proper beef with the Carrie writer started garnering attention back in early 2023. After becoming infuriated by being made aware of why he probably shouldn’t try to insult President Joe Biden, he tried to undermine King by calling him a “loser” and other colorful words. It has been “on” since then, a to-and-fro that took up a pattern after King took to replying to Bongino’s mundane attempts to make everyone (and himself) believe that Biden is the “worst president in the history of the galaxy” and him coming up with a comeback.

It had been a while since King uttered the ex-Fox News host’s name or the latter came up with a lame rebuttal. Bongino has blocked a lot of people on the platform for irking him to a point where his shaky ego can’t take it.

Clearly, the evident badge of honor one can win by getting on Bongino’s nerves is being blocked by the said “snowflake.” You can see why King would be worried about missing out on it since, judging by his words, his regular rival’s posts had stopped cropping up in his feed. But he has nothing to be worried about as since King is interested, but not interested enough to manually check Bongino’s profile, the latter took it upon himself to ease his concerns.

Yes, King needs to understand that as much as he misses his verbal spars with Bongino, he is busy trying to support a man found guilty of fraud, liable for sexual abuse, and who is, by his own admission, a class-A pervert. That’s bound to take up all the free time he has.

