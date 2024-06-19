If you’ve ever wondered what Justin Timberlake looks like in handcuffs, today’s your lucky day (but not his)

Welcome to the latest episode of “which celebrity has been arrested?”. This week, as you’ve probably heard, it’s none other than pop star Justin Timberlake.

On June 18, the artist was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York for DWI charges for driving while intoxicated. He was released from police custody without bail, but paparazzi managed to snap a few pictures of him in handcuffs:

First photo of Justin Timberlake in handcuffs following his arrest for driving while intoxicated. https://t.co/rLtVwfNgrr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024

The police claim that the 43-year-old was seen around 12:37 am Tuesday morning “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition“. Cops spotted him running a stop scene and failing to stay in his lane, together with the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. He admitted to the cops that he’d had “one martini”, but an officer described him as having “slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been released. pic.twitter.com/arMmu8VLcu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024

Timberlake was released without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for July 26. The situation might be bad news for his Polish fans, as on July 26, he was scheduled to host a concert in Kraków as a part of his “Everything I Thought It Was,” tour. Then again, it’s possible he may be able to appear by video link, perhaps taking a break mid-concert to find out whether the judge is going to throw the book at him.

