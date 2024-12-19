‘I’m Black’: Colman Domingo has the perfect response to Kieran Culkin’s skincare concerns

When Variety revealed the roster for the second round of this year’s Actors on Actors, Colman Domingo and Kieran Culkin made for an unexpected duo.

While both acclaimed actors may have completely different acting styles, their recent interview proved they have incredible chemistry and a knack for delivering unforgettable moments. During their chat, the duo got candid about their work, life, and even skincare, giving us one of the most hilariously perfect responses we’ve heard in a long time.

Black don’t crack!

The conversation started innocently enough, with Domingo casually mentioning that while he was older than Culkin, he grew up watching his movies. Culkin, who’s widely known for his sharp wit, looked skeptical. Clearly, he had assumed Domingo was around his age, or maybe younger. That’s when Domingo dropped the bombshell: “I’m 54.”

Culkin’s jaw immediately hit the floor. Visibly shocked, he exclaimed: “I would’ve guessed 10 years younger than that!” Domingo’s effortless cool shone through as he graciously took the compliment, and then revealed that his not-so-secret weapon was hydration. Naturally, Culkin had follow-up questions, because who wouldn’t want to know the secret to aging like Colman Domingo? Culkin asked if he moisturized, clearly searching for answers. And that’s when Domingo delivered the line that will live rent-free in our minds forever: “I’m Black.”

Talk about a mic-drop moment. Culkin burst out laughing, and honestly, so did we. Domingo didn’t even need to elaborate; his perfectly timed response said it all. It was a lighthearted, witty acknowledgment of the well-known phrase “Black don’t crack,” which celebrates the fact that many Black people tend to age incredibly gracefully.

The exchange immediately went viral, with fans loving how natural and funny the moment was. One X user joked, “They both look 30,” while another wrote, “Melanin is OP. On God, I am gonna do my PhD related to melanin.”

Current and future projects

But beyond the laughs, the moment highlighted the incredible dynamic between these two actors. They’re currently making waves in their respective projects. Domingo stars in Sing Sing, a moving story about an in-prison theater program, while Culkin takes on the role of Benji in A Real Pain, a dark comedy-drama by Jesse Eisenberg.

Despite their different paths, these two clearly have a mutual admiration that could make for an amazing collaboration. Fans have already started campaigning for the pair to star in a buddy comedy, and honestly, the world needs this to happen. One fan tweeted: “I’m seeing the vision with these two. Get them together in a movie ASAP!!”

Even the actors themselves seem on board. “Let’s work together, man,” Culkin said at one point during the interview. Domingo didn’t miss a beat, replying, “I’d like that. You have a sparkle in your eye, man.”

Whether it’s their playful banter or their shared passion for storytelling, Domingo and Culkin prove opposites attract in the best way. And if their interview is any indication, they could be Hollywood’s next dynamic duo. And as for Culkin’s newfound skincare wisdom? Let’s just say he’ll never forget Domingo’s iconic response. Because when you’ve got a natural glow like Domingo, sometimes the best explanation is also the simplest.

