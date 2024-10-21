‘I’m extremely proud of my cousin’: Princess Diana’s niece just said it all on what she thinks of Prince William and Prince Harry

It can be tough to keep track of the British royal family. There are so many dukes and princes and barons and earls that it can get quite confusing. Everyone has a title! Including the niece of the late Princess Diana, Lady Kitty Spencer, whose name kind of sounds like an X-Men character. Spencer recently shared a rare opinion on her cousin, Prince William, from whose maternal side we rarely hear a peep. It’s surprising, to say the least.

Spencer was attending the Centrepoint Awards at the British Museum recently with her famous royal cousin. Since the two are rarely in the same room, and because when you’re a member of the royal family you’re obligated to report to the press every time you sneeze, she provided a quote.

Centrepoint, by the way, is a charity to benefit homelessness. Lady Spencer said she admired her cousin’s “unwavering” dedication to the organization.

“I’m extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people.” She went on to wax poetic about how the prince uses his platform to raise awareness about the age-old social problem.

What makes Lady Kitty’s attendance and statements particularly significant is that public perception has long been that the Spencers are closer to Harry than to William, as a rule. Harry has reportedly spent more time at Althorp, the Spencer seat. But with this very public encouragement, the Spencer faction seems to be taking a more equitable approach to the fractious brothers.

“Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission,” she said. Spencer is actually an ambassador for the charity, which helps homeless people from the ages of 16 to 25.

She went on to say that she’s seen young people turn their lives around, and stressed how support can really make a huge difference in someone’s life. Prince William’s participation in the charity is a bit poignant; he took over for his mother when she passed away in 1997, when he was just a teenager of 15.

As a boy, he used to go to homeless shelters with Diana, who wanted him to experience the reality of life, and not just the one behind the walls of Buckingham Palace. The lessons must have stuck, because it’s an issue that’s near and dear to his heart. In fact, Centrepoint is not the only way William attempts to help.

He also has a documentary coming out on ITV called Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which will hit airwaves on Oct. 30.

“I think it’s really important that we can try and change, and tackle, the narrative around homelessness,” William said. “People live with it, we see it every day in our lives — that’s something I want to challenge.”

Lady Kitty Spencer presented an award at the ceremony, and talked about how she took part in “sleep outs” with her friends. She said she’s seen firsthand just how detrimental being homeless is to a person. Spencer is also a brand new mom. On Mother’s Day, she shared an Instagram about experiencing motherhood for the first time.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally,” Kitty said in the post. “Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today.” Spencer’s father is Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana.









