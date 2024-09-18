‘I’m obsessed’: Sabrina Carpenter goes after third pop royalty star as she teases Christina Aguilera collab and the internet can’t get its hands on it soon enough

Sabrina Carpenter is making her own legacy in pop history with her catchy bangers, but there’s nothing like honoring those before you, and she does it by paying homage to the pop royalty — Madonna, Britney Spears, and now, Christina Aguilera.

Recommended Videos

The “Taste” singer isn’t new in the music industry — she’s been around for over a decade. First as a Disney star in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World and later as a singer, starting her music career in 2014. However, it’s only recently that Carpenter has started taking the pop world by storm, especially with her recent singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Sabrina Carpenter was a big winner, and shared her triumph by honoring not just one, but two major pop stars — Madonna and Britney Spears. She arrived on the red carpet donning Madonna’s glimmering sequin Bob Mackie gown, an outfit she wore on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, and on the Oscars red carpet the same year. During her medley performance of her two hit singles and “Taste,” she also included a short tribute to Spears’ iconic “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video, and recreated the see-through black lace 2001 MTV Video Music Awards outfit for the after-party.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera collaborating?

On Sept. 18, Christina Aguilera revealed she’s claiming Sabrina Carpenter as her child, in addition to her two real children. In a short skit posted on her TikTok, the two pop stars lip-synced from an audio snippet of The Kardashians, where Kylie Jenner says, “I’m obsessed with my mom,” something Carpenter lip-syncs, adding “That’s exactly what I’m saying, I’m her favorite,” Carpenter mouths along while Xtina nods. “We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids.”

The “Dirrty” singer captioned the post “Obsessed,” with two heart emojis and tagging the “Taste” star. Carpenter shared the post on her Instagram Story, adding. “I don’t think you understand… I’m obsessed.”

Christina Aguilera is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, and she’ll record a live studio re-imagining of the album’s hits for Spotify Anniversaries on Sept. 23. According to Rolling Stone, that includes a duet with the “Espresso” star, and also a collaboration with MGK. With a multitude of hits, Aguilera’s self-titled 1999 album features tracks like “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” “Come On Over (All I Want Is You), “Reflection,” and “I Turn to You.”

Naturally, fans in the comment section were more than ecstatic at the possibility of a collaboration between the two pop stars. “no but a sab x christina collab would break the internet,” the official Pinterest TikTok account, even Tinder’s verified profile writing, “I was not prepared.” Another fan wrote, CHRISTINA AND SABRINA?? MY LIFE IS COMPLETE.” Fans also couldn’t help but notice how much they look alike, campaigning for Carpenter to play Xtina in a yet-unplanned biopic, or get them together for a sequel to the beloved 2010 film, Burlesque.

Their collaboration is a dream come true for Carpenter, who has often shared her appreciation and love for Xtina. “That was one of my very first idols and icons. I was 11 years old and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth,” she told Paper in a recent interview. “She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me.” Now our pop dreams are complete.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy