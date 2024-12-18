‘I’m really good at karaoke’: Kathryn Hahn reacts to the Disney live-action fan casting literally everyone is begging for

People love Kathryn Hahn, to say the least. The Agatha All Along star reached new levels of fame and acclaim with that character, and she got to show off her singing chops a few times in the show as well. Well, now people want her to use that witchy voice once again in a different Disney movie: the live-action Tangled remake.

As which character? Why, Mother Gothel of course. Is there a better person on this blue earth to play that character? Is there? It’s hard to imagine who that could be. Seriously, just look at the easy resemblance.

Photo via X

So what does Agatha herself have to say about all this? In an interview with ET‘s Denny Directo on the red carpet of the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Hahn gave us all hope. When asked if she would be interested in it, she responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!”

“I mean, I’m really good at karaoke,” she said. She then elaborated on what it was like to sing “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” a catchy, fun and popular song from the show.

“Singing next to Patti LuPone really humbles you,” she revealed. “You get really quiet because [you’re like], ‘What is that? An angel?'”

Hahn is only the fourth actor in the MCU to be nominated for a Golden Globe. Before her came Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision. Hahn’s official category is Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

She’s facing some pretty steep competition, actually. She’s up against Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jean Smart (Hacks), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary).

She also shared just where she was when she found out she was nominated for the coveted role. “I was on my way to my OBGYN when I got the call. I mean, I sat in the car on the way there and I saw so many texts that I was like, ‘what’s happening?'”

One of the great things about Agatha All Along is the fact that it’s not a limited series, meaning we’re definitely going to get more Agatha in the future. Hahn didn’t always know that was going to be the case.

“When we saw that it was nominated in this category we all got very excited about some possibilities. … Agatha is everything you want as an actor in one part.”

The news that we’re going to get a live-action Tangled remake is only about a week old at this point. The original came out in 2010, so it’s primed for a revival for a brand new generation. The movie was a take on the Brothers Grimm story about a princess with incredibly long hair locked in a tower.

Mother Gothel keeps the princess, named Rapunzel, in the tower to keep her youthful. She’s eventually rescued by a charismatic thief named Flynn Rider. No news yet about casting, but let’s keep our fingers crossed.

