‘I’m signing off from life’: ‘Jeopardy’ contestant dies at 41, and now her dog needs a new home

Warning: This article contains sensitive subject matter, including mentions of suicide and a potential sad outcome for a pet. Please proceed with caution.

Laurin Bell, a contestant from the game show Jeopardy!, passed away at the age of 41 on March 23, 2025.

Bell, who lived in Lakeland, Florida, worked as an executive assistant and appeared on Jeopardy! on Valentine’s Day in 2023. She showed quick thinking and impressive knowledge, earning $5,200 during her appearance. Although she didn’t win against returning champion Kendra Westerhaus, her performance was memorable to viewers.

The Florida Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to the US SUN that Bell’s death was a suicide. Her friends and family remembered her as a smart, funny, and beautiful person. In a tragic final Facebook post attributed to Bell, she wrote, “Well everyone, I’m signing off from life. See you on the other side.” While the authenticity of this post is uncertain, it hints at the struggles Bell may have been facing before her death.

Photo by Laurin Bell/Facebook

Her cousin, Kristen Joyner, shared a heartfelt Facebook post announcing Bell’s death and expressing the family’s deep sorrow. Joyner’s post also included a request for help finding a new home for Bell’s 14-year-old dog, Kinley. Kinley, described as a friendly companion who gets along with people and cats but not other dogs, was taken to a Polk County, Florida, animal shelter after Bell’s passing. Facing a 10-day adoption deadline, Kinley’s future remains uncertain, only adding to the heartbreaking situation.

Jeopardy! winner’s dog up for adoption

The Polk County Animal Control, aiming to become a no-kill shelter, is currently caring for Kinley. However, the limited time for adoption creates an urgent need for a loving home for the older dog. The shelter’s time constraint of 10 days is a short one, and Kinley really needs to find a new family. Besides her dog, Bell is also survived by her family and friends, who are no doubt struggling with their loss.

Bell’s death has struck a chord with the Jeopardy! community. People reported that fans have shared their sadness and condolences online, reminiscing about her time on the show and her intelligence and engaging nature. She seemed incredibly happy on the show, but there’s sometimes no way to tell what kind of personal battle someone is facing behind closed doors.

Photo by Laurin Bell/Facebook

It is highly unlikely that no one will accept Kinley into their home before the deadline. There is enough attention on this story that it will likely have the silver lining of Kinley going into a safe and loving home. Bell would likely be happy to know the dog will have a safe place to be, as pets tend to be very important to those who own them. We hope Bell rests in peace and that someone can find her dog a home, and we offer condolences to the family and loved ones who now have to deal with her loss.

