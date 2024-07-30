Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fan highlights Olivia Rodrigo's pronunciation of the letter "s"
Via TikTok/ vaaanneeesssaaaaaa
Category:
Celebrities
Music
News

‘I’m the only one who finds it adorable’: Olivia Rodrigo’s pronunciation of the letter ‘S’ leaves fans shaking their heads

Does it drive you up the wall?
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Jul 30, 2024 02:05 pm

Olivia Rodrigo has already proven herself as a successful artist and her songs are super catchy. We love her, you love her, so what’s the problem? Well, some fans have taken issue with how she pronounces the letter “S.” For example, instead of saying “understands,” it sounds a lot like “undershtands.”

Recommended Videos

TikToker @vaaanneeesssaaaaaa recently made a short video highlighting Rodrigo’s pronunciation by playing her track “Vampire.” The lyrics include, “I tried you help you out, now I know that I can’t / ‘Cause how you think’s the kind of thing I’ll never understand.” The TikToker then filmed herself shaking her head, and this is how she feels “every time Olivia Rodrigo pronounces the letter s as sh.”

As it turns out, her pet peeve is something she and many other fans have in common.

Olivia Rodrigo fans react to her pronunciation 

@cowboylikenessa

still love her though #oliviarodrigo #gutstour #thatlittlemexicangirlthatbecrying

♬ suono originale – Sweet Melodies

The comment section of the TikTok post is filled with messages from fans who agree that Olivia Rodrigo’s sound is unusual. “I thought i was the only one who noticed,” a comment reads. Other reactions include, “She does it sooo much in lacy but i still luv her,” “She used to never do that too,” and “I cannnttt stand itt.”

Still, some people find it endearing. “I personally love it,” a fan wrote. Another had similar thoughts, writing, “I’m the only one who finds it adorable.” 

This is not the first time that someone has highlighted the musician’s pronunciation and there has been a Reddit thread dedicated to this very topic. So, what’s going on here? Is there a reason Rodrigo chooses to pronounce her songs in this way? Does she do it just because she feels it sounds better with the way she is singing (and she’s not the only singer to do this either, as fans note Gracie Abrams also has this vocal technique), or does she have a speech impediment?

There has been no evidence to suggest the latter; however, Rodrigo has previously spoken to Vogue about her synesthesia diagnosis (a neurological condition that results in her hearing a song and thinking of colors, which is why she has described some of her songs as being a specific color).

Love it or hate it? Regardless of which side we fall on, “Vampire” remains one of the most catchy songs to be released within the last year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.