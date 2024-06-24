‘I’m wanting different things’: Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright have a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ feud update

Recently, Lala Kent went on the podcast Two Ts in a Pod on June 10, 2024, and revealed that she and Brittany Cartwright don’t speak to each other anymore. Fans might remember the awkward interaction between the twoVanderpump Rules stars at Lala’s second baby gender reveal party.

Recommended Videos

Cartwright questioned Kent’s mom as to why the same “nanny” was hired for Kent’s children without “her permission.” Kent was “taken back” by Cartwright directly asking this question to her mom.

Kent also addressed this babysitter feud at the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion saying that the question was “so out of pocket.” She was also annoyed at Cartwright’s choice of words when she called a babysitter a “nanny.”

Lala and Brittany are taking a ‘breather’ from each other post Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion

Lala Kent made a post-reunion appearance on a podcast where she revealed she wants some time away from Brittany. Kent also shared she is looking for different things when it comes to relationships and friendships, saying:

We’re taking a breather from each other. I have made this very clear — like, I’ve always said when there’s someone who is not talking to a lot of people, you usually have to look in the mirror and say, ‘Is it me?’ And it’s definitely me. I’m changing. I’m wanting different things.”

Meanwhile, Cartwright told her side of the story as well on her and Jax Taylor’s podcast. Cartwright revealed she had already apologized to Kent and moved past that feud. The Valley star was surprised it was being brought up again at the reunion episode, she thought Kent had “gotten over it” but apparently that wasn’t true.

Cartwright is ready to move on from the babysitter feud. However, Kent still feels offended by her friend’s behavior. Time will tell whether they can find common ground and resolve their issues, but fans are hoping theseVanderpump Rules stars will be on speaking terms once again.

​

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy