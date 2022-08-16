In a shocking turn of events, fans praise Chris Pratt for a change

A punching bag on the internet for a myriad of reasons related to his personal life, Chris Pratt has seen a small credibility boost after a positive news story about him surfaced.

A report found that after learning his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard was paid significantly less than him, he lobbied to get her a more equitable pay with future projects and merchandising deals. Yes, that’s right, Pratt stood up for a co-star and was an advocate for gender equality.

Perhaps it’s not a surprise, considering many of his castmates in the past have heavily defended him from accusations of being a bible-bashing conservative and declared him a good egg. But now it’s the internet who have a small amount of egg on face, with many having a newfound respect for the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Chris Pratt really stood up for his co-star. This is why all the actors who work with him speak so highly of him. https://t.co/U0gohwCIqZ — Agnes🧣sad era🎲 (@carolinafamiIia) August 16, 2022

Pratt’s gone through a funny time in the eyes of the public: a much loved supporting character in Parks & Recreation to the star of Marvel’s absurd Guardians of the Galaxy film, all the way to seemingly being in every movie on the face of the planet for a good while.

But wait I thought according to Twitter that Chris Pratt was the living embodiment of Satan himself…??¿¿? https://t.co/NXCuFoipkS — Engelbert Humperdinck (@_cgonz) August 16, 2022

I respect Chris Pratt for that! https://t.co/TPudOXAOUo — Matt | 6amerBr0 🏁 30 YEARS OF MARIO KART!!  (@6amerBr0) August 15, 2022

However, some are looking at this through a far more cynical lens, one that suggests Hollywood is working overtime to restore his public image after a drastic drop off. But does a man who’s about to star as both Garfield and Mario really need much support?

They trying mad hard to rehabilitate Chris Pratt's image 😭😭😭 https://t.co/XqM5qj7ole — Maki & Two Crows @ Home 😪 (@makirollOFC) August 15, 2022

Chris Pratt can do all the nice things he wants, he's still warm light beer. — Deconversion Therapy Podcast (@The_DeConverted) August 15, 2022

However the funniest comment made is one that compares Pratt positively to Ezra Miller and Jared Leto, because Pratt has passed the low bar of not being on the run from authorities or being a cult leader. Fair play, I guess.

Everyone loves to hate Chris Pratt but… he went to bat for Bryce Dallas Howard and doesn’t seem to actually do anything wrong. Jared Leto is hitting on any girl under 18 while Ezra Miller is just seems to be a walking felony at this point 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/tHWTutvHUe — Holly Bennet (@MsHollyBennet) August 15, 2022

Chris Pratt recently starred in The Terminal List for Amazon Prime Video, which he’s shared content for that revelled in its “anti-woke” rhetoric.