‘Industry things must change or I’m telling all my truths’: Bebe Rexha threatens to take down the music biz and her fans are REACTING

The music industry is a tough biz, and, although there have been substantial changes in the past few years, it’s still a battle resembling The Hunger Games out there. However, Bebe Rexha seems to be tired of the constant struggle and threatens to tell everything she knows.

Recommended Videos

Rexha has been in the music industry for over a decade, and she has grown a substantial fanbase and won several awards. She started as a songwriter and wrote for huge artists like Eminem, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas, among others. She found success in collaborations with other famous names like David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Martin Garrix, and many other renowned names in the industry.

The singer spent a lot of time in the music industry, but, despite her best efforts, she is still frustrated at how everything goes in showbiz.

Bebe Rexha addresses being “undermined” in the music industry

I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 2, 2024

On July 2, Rexha hopped on X to express her frustration with the industry. With a lengthy message, the singer shared that she has been “undermined,” and that she has a lot of information that she could reveal if things don’t change. Apart from the threat of damning revelations, she also alleged that she has “no budget” to promote her new music.

She also answered several questions from her fans, letting everyone know that “You haven’t even heard 5 percent. You have NO IDEA” about what happens behind the scenes. One fan noted, “nobody should be forgiven for the time they took your name out of Hey Mama,” but things seem more serious than that. Because Rexha wrote back, “My love. That? Compared to all the other stuff you don’t know about? That’s Child’s play.”

My love. That? Compared to all the other stuff you don’t know about? That’s Child’s play. https://t.co/4yyHulazH1 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 2, 2024

The tweet seems to reference the 2015 David Guetta song “Hey Mama,” which Bebe Rexha had co-written alongside several artists. After writing it, the singer thought she would get a credit, but she was not initially listed as a vocalist.

Other fans were quick to show their public support, asking her to reveal it all, and wondering what’s keeping her from telling everything. Her response was very real: “They punish you.” She also denied speculations that her recent comments deliberately arrived during the promotion of her latest single, “I’m the Drama,” noting that, “Marketing? I have no budget for that. IM FED UP.”

We are here to support you! Get this out of your system so it won't hurt you anymore. — Grisel ×͜× 💚💙 (ツ) 🚁#VintageFan 🇦🇷 (@GriselRegueiro) July 2, 2024

There probably isn’t a single woman who doesn’t have a story 💔 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 🤠 peep lincolnbio (@ladidaix) July 2, 2024

As Taylor once told you DRAG THEM pic.twitter.com/U17J4ccPcM — aya🤍🪶 | fan acc. (@imalltoowell) July 2, 2024

she’s so hardworking & continuously keep releasing great work, idk why this woman has to go through all this. we will be supporting as much as we can!! — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 2, 2024

She continued, “This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me.” She couldn’t help but praise the public support, noting, “Honestly you all have given me the strength.”

Following her public message, fans started showing their support. One even created a huge thread showing that Rexha has been “mistreated” in the industry, with the injustice going as far as her debut as a solo artist in 2013.

the miss treatment bebe rexha has gone through in the music industry over the years. a thread; pic.twitter.com/6GSdUr98bN — artan (@BebesSatellite) July 2, 2024

Just last month, Rexha slammed her “Me, Myself & I” collaborator G-Eazy, calling him an “ungrateful loser,” and noting that their song was his “only real hit.” Her team later convinced her to take the tweet down, which she later admitted she regretted. Given that the singer has not been shying away from dropping names publicly, fans aligned to support her in telling her story about the music industry and get what’s rightfully hers.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy