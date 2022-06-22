Internet armchair detectives think ‘The Kardashians’ faked a scene in the show’s finale

No one is going to make the argument that The Kardashians is really “real”; besides that fact that it’s a show where people are being filmed, it’s obviously edited to present the best side of its cast members, and that’s the deal everyone is aware of. However, some fans were recently upset at a scene they felt was blatantly far from the truth.

In the climactic final episode of season 1 of the show, currently available for streaming on Hulu, viewers got the inside scoop on the revelation that Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson had a baby with another woman. In the last scene, the family gets together to meet. Viewers think that scene happened many weeks later than the show wanted you to believe.

Here’s how the show presented the order of events: Kim Kardashian used her legal knowledge to find out the truth about Tristan. Khloe Kardashian said she had no idea what happened until she spoke with her sister and then she asked for a meeting of the whole family to plan out what was going to happen next.

The contention is that the family meeting doesn’t look like it happened until the last few days of January, but the court documents that Kim Kardashian presented came out a month earlier. Over on Reddit, fans noticed that Kourtney Kardashian was wearing the same outfit she wore for dinner with Travis Barker on January 31 as she was in the family meeting scene.

This hypothesis is that the meeting was filmed in January but presented as December. Fans say this explains why both Kourtney and Kris Kardashian acted fairly casually when they heard the news. They even theorize that Kim Kardashian’s blow up in the scene was more directed toward her ex Kanye West than Thompson.

The timeline actually works, because West was deep in the throes of his anti-Pete Davidson campaign during that time. Kim Kardashian’s blow up and threat to release screenshots could easily be a reference to that.

Whatever happened, fans will for sure get to see more of the famous family when The Kardashians returns to Hulu for season 2. There isn’t a release date yet but we’ll keep you posted.