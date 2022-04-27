Ireland Baldwin says she ‘tortured’ herself with eating disorders

During her recent appearance on Red Table Talk, model, and DJ Ireland Baldwin told host Willow Smith that she spent almost a year in the throes of self-isolation, drug abuse, and bulimia while self-medicating and “torturing” herself with eating disorders.

“I had isolated all of my real friends, isolated my family. I had no control in anything in my life. I tortured myself with my eating disorders that I had” Baldwin told Smith during her Red Table Talk interview. Baldwin, the daughter of stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, claims that she spent over a year isolated from her friends and her famous parents, becoming emaciated and lifeless as she battled her demons of addiction and dysmorphia.

“I didn’t talk to my parents for like a year. I saw them here and there, but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living. I just became this different person. I was emaciated in every way; I was lifeless.” – Ireland Baldwin

Baldwin went on to recount hitting bottom to Smith, stating, “I just hit a total breaking point. I was self-medicating with Xanax, and I was drinking. And I have a lot of alcoholism and drug addiction in my family. I had a night where I went way too far with drinking and taking pills because I couldn’t even go to bed at night.”

Thankfully, she was able to get onto the road to recovery. The day of the interview marked a significant anniversary for Baldwin. “I wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, which marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all my other food compulsions!” she told Smith.