 Ireland Baldwin Says She ‘Tortured Herself’ With Eating Disorders
The model and DJ spoke candidly to Red Table Talk host WIllow Smith about her struggle with addiction and bulimia

During her recent appearance on Red Table Talk, model, and DJ Ireland Baldwin told host Willow Smith that she spent almost a year in the throes of self-isolation, drug abuse, and bulimia while self-medicating and “torturing” herself with eating disorders.

“I had isolated all of my real friends, isolated my family. I had no control in anything in my life. I tortured myself with my eating disorders that I had” Baldwin told Smith during her Red Table Talk interview. Baldwin, the daughter of stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, claims that she spent over a year isolated from her friends and her famous parents, becoming emaciated and lifeless as she battled her demons of addiction and dysmorphia.

“I didn’t talk to my parents for like a year. I saw them here and there, but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living. I just became this different person. I was emaciated in every way; I was lifeless.”

– Ireland Baldwin

Baldwin went on to recount hitting bottom to Smith, stating, “I just hit a total breaking point. I was self-medicating with Xanax, and I was drinking. And I have a lot of alcoholism and drug addiction in my family. I had a night where I went way too far with drinking and taking pills because I couldn’t even go to bed at night.”

Thankfully, she was able to get onto the road to recovery. The day of the interview marked a significant anniversary for Baldwin. “I wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, which marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all my other food compulsions!” she told Smith.