Is Alan Ruck okay? The ‘Succession’ actor’s car accident, explained

Longtime actor Alan Ruck was in a car accident in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, and while the investigation is still ongoing, interviews and video footage show that Ruck was as confused about the situation as everyone around him.

The Succession star was driving a Rivian, a type of electric vehicle, when the accident occurred on Tuesday evening near La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, and emergency responders were quick to arrive and begin looking over the scene. The mishap seemed to start in one place and end with the actor crashing into a building, but all things considered, everyone involved seemed to escape the situation without life-threatening injuries.

Several publications have reached out to Ruck’s representatives for comment, but it appears that they do not want to speak on what happened until all of the facts are in place. So what exactly happened to him during the accident, and is the beloved actor okay?

Is Alan Ruck okay after his accident?

#Succession star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his truck into an L.A. pizza shop pic.twitter.com/dZ8XI70Lsz — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 2, 2023

Best known for his roles as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Connor Roy in Succession, Ruck is a staple to the entertainment industry, and fans were happy to learn that, as we said above, no life-threatening injuries were reported during the crash. Of course, that means that Ruck is alright, too, albeit shaken up.

It’s being reported by KTLA 5 that Ruck was asked, at the scene, if he was alright, and he was immediately worried about the others involved:

“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'”

Ruck’s vehicle did rear-end one car before crashing into another and eventually barreling towards a pizza restaurant, Raffallo’s Pizza, where his truck stopped having broken through a wall. NBC News reports that one man was hospitalized after the accident, with two ambulances being called for separate people suffering injuries.

As stated above, Ruck has yet to speak out regarding the accident, and his camp isn’t signing up to answer questions right now either, but no citations or arrests were made during the course of the police speaking to Ruck and others on the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. We Got This Covered will keep you updated as we learn more.