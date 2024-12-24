Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the "All In: Comedy About Love By Simon Rich" Gala Performance at Hudson Theatre on December 16, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities

Is Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ case finally over? Like, for good?

The death of Halyna Hutchins was undoubtedly an accident, but should Baldwin have been convicted?
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|

Published: Dec 24, 2024 12:10 pm

Nearly half a year after a judge dismissed Alec Baldwin‘s involuntary manslaughter case, it has finally been closed.

Recommended Videos

The charges related to a horrifying accident in which the 30 Rock star shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Baldwin was starring in the film and also had a role as co-producer.

On Monday, the district attorney’s office in Santa Fe dropped a press release confirming special prosecutor Kari Morrissey would no longer appeal the case’s dismissal. Baldwin’s legal team was quick to respond, releasing a statement in support of their client. As per THR, attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said:

“Today’s decision to dismiss the appeal is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning — this was an unspeakable tragedy but Alec Baldwin committed no crime…The rule of law remains intact in New Mexico.”

We’ve been down this road before, believing this whole ordeal was finally over. So, is this new development any different? Is Alec Baldwin’s Rust case really over?

Was Alec Baldwin responsible for what happened on the set of Rust?

Photos of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are displayed before a vigil held to honor her at Albuquerque Civic Plaza on October 23, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hutchins was killed on set while filming the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza.
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The trial’s inciting incident occurred on the set of Rust, a western starring and produced by Baldwin. The actor accidentally fired a live round from a prop gun, hitting Hutchins and leading to her death. The shot also injured film director Joel Souza.

The film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was jailed for involuntary manslaughter, the same charge levied against Baldwin.

While there is no doubt the shooting was an accident, Baldwin still had to face some serious questions about his on-set behavior. As any working actor will confirm, guns are never to be pointed at anybody on set, even if they are props. This oversight is even worse for Baldwin, because as a co-producer he had an even larger duty of care towards the film cast and crew.

Is Alec Baldwin’s Rust case finally over?

Alec Baldwin speaks during the press conference at the 42nd Torino Film Festival 2024 on November 25, 2024 in Turin, Italy.
Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

In short, yes, Alec Baldwin’s Rust case is finally over. The case was dismissed with prejudice on July 12 of this year, which means that he cannot be tried again for the crime. Now that special prosecutor Morrissey has dropped the appeal, there will be no action taken against the actor. However, many on social media are still arguing that Baldwin must take a portion of the responsibility for the killing.

The reason the case was dropped by the judge was because of the prosecutors’ bizarre behavior. Baldwin’s defense pointed out that the ammo used in the accident was withheld from them, leading Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to state:

“The late discovery of this evidence has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings. There is no way for the court to right this wrong. The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

She also lambasted Morrissey for failing to fulfill her obligations to Baldwin’s team in discovery and pointed out she had given “inconsistent” testimony regarding the supposedly suppressed evidence. Rust had its world premiere on November 20 of this year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.