Is ‘Anora’ star and Oscar winner Mikey Madison a twin?

Mikey Madison is the woman of the moment, scooping the coveted Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her stunning performance in Anora. Naturally, fans are now digging into everything about her, from her career to her personal life. And with all this attention, a surprising detail about her background has started making waves and there’s something about her that’s caught fans off guard.

Does Mikey Madison have a twin brother?

Mikey Madison on growing up with a twin brother. pic.twitter.com/XdgYz0oGKH — W Magazine (@wmag) February 14, 2025

It turns out, she’s a twin! Mikey Madison is one of five siblings and has a twin. However, you can give up on the hopes of an identical Mikey because her twin is a brother. This means they’re fraternal, not identical.

Her twin brother’s name is Miles, and while Madison has been in the public eye for years, he has remained mostly private. That’s why there aren’t many confirmed pictures of him floating around. That hasn’t stopped the internet from trying to track one down.

Redditors have already been on the hunt, and some think they may have spotted him in an old birthday photo with Mikey. But since neither Madison nor Miles have confirmed this is him, it’s all speculation for now. While he might not be in the spotlight, Miles plays a big role in Mikey’s life. She’s called him her closest friend, and has shared some pretty hilarious stories about growing up as twins. She shared a comical, classic sibling story with W about growing up as a twin.

My twin brother would pretend that we weren’t siblings. People would be like on the last day of school, ‘Miles, why would you be getting into Mikey’s car with her?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, she’s my sister.’ He has since apologized.

A supportive twin for the win

It’s pretty clear that Miles isn’t just a sibling; he’s one of Mikey’s biggest supporters. In an interview with USA Today, Mikey admitted that she was nervous for her family to see Anora since she really wanted them to like it. But Miles reassured her in the best way possible.

My twin is my closest friend. So, I was able to ask him, ‘Did you like it? Do you think I’m a good actor?’ It’s embarrassing to even admit that, but he was speechless when he saw it for the first time. He was like, ‘Mikey, I didn’t see you at all; I just saw the character.’

Coming from someone who’s known her since birth, that’s pretty high praise. Now that Mikey Madison is an Oscar winner, the only way is up. While she hasn’t announced her next project yet, it’s safe to say that Hollywood is very interested in what she’ll do next. As for her twin brother Miles, he might not be following her into acting, but it sounds like he’ll always be in her corner, cheering her on from behind the scenes.

