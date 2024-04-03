Category:
Celebrities

Is Anya Taylor-Joy married?

We thought she was married — but when did the ceremony happen?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 04:09 pm
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

We live in a time of celebrity overexposure, and few stars are more in the spotlight than actress Anya Taylor-Joy. That fact made Taylor-Joy’s April 2, 2024, Instagram post even more surprising: The Queen’s Gambit actress pulled off one of the biggest moments of her life away from the public eye.

Recommended Videos

In her Instagram post, Taylor-Joy shared a picture of herself looking as elegant as ever in a white wedding dress, holding a bouquet with a long bridal train flowing behind her. In the caption, Taylor-Joy confessed that she married actor and musician Malcolm McRae — two years ago. In a cheeky twist, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga lead said the New Orleans ceremony took place on April Fool’s Day that year, but her claims to be married are no prank.

Taylor-Joy’s picture was captioned, “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.” Taylor-Joy also wished her husband a happy second anniversary — or their first post-hard-launch anniversary, depending on how you count. “You’re the coolest,” the superstar’s caption added.

Anya Taylor-Joy shared two more pictures and one video

via Anya Taylor-Joy/Instagram

Alongside the video of Anya Taylor-Joy in her Dior-designed wedding dress, the actress shared a video of herself enjoying her bridal veil and a picture of the bride and groom alongside photographer actress Cara Delevingne, looking sharp in a man’s cut suit.

Also included was a snap of heart-shaped cakes complete with what appeared to be blood, prompting the actress to add to the caption, ” … [Y]es, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat,” keeping with the wedding’s New Orleans atmosphere.

Malcolm McRae also shared the news on Instagram

via Malcolm McRae/Instagram

If you’re concerned that Anya Taylor-Joy’s wedding announcement was an April Fool’s joke, her husband, Malcolm McRae, shared his own Instagram post along with photos and videos from the ceremony. “I love you now, and somehow I always have, and somehow it will never end. Happy two-year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful,” the caption read.

According to EW, Taylor-Joy, 27, met McRae, 29, at The Queen’s Gambit premiere in 2021. Everyone knew they were together. In October 2023, the couple hosted a large wedding celebration for friends in Venice, and some close to the couple assumed that was their wedding.

So, the big April reveal was less about Taylor-Joy and McCrae being married, but rather that they had been married for months when the Venice party happened. Page Six scooped everyone when they reported that Taylor-Joy and the Daisy Jones & The Six actor were married in New Orleans in 2022, amid rumors the couple was engaged, citing an anonymous source.

related content
Read Article Who is Malcolm McRae? Anya Taylor-Joy’s best-kept secret, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Who is Malcolm McRae? Anya Taylor-Joy’s best-kept secret, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article The Freckled Zelda controversy, explained
Freckled Zelda's TikTok videos showing ocarina's, and talking about God.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
The Freckled Zelda controversy, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 3, 2024
Read Article What is Jennifer Lopez’s go-to bodega order?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
News
News
What is Jennifer Lopez’s go-to bodega order?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Who are Chance Perdomo’s parents?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Who are Chance Perdomo’s parents?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article What did Kiernan Shipka say about Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing?
What did Kiernan Shipka say about Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing?
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
What did Kiernan Shipka say about Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Malcolm McRae? Anya Taylor-Joy’s best-kept secret, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Who is Malcolm McRae? Anya Taylor-Joy’s best-kept secret, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article The Freckled Zelda controversy, explained
Freckled Zelda's TikTok videos showing ocarina's, and talking about God.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
The Freckled Zelda controversy, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 3, 2024
Read Article What is Jennifer Lopez’s go-to bodega order?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
News
News
What is Jennifer Lopez’s go-to bodega order?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Who are Chance Perdomo’s parents?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Who are Chance Perdomo’s parents?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article What did Kiernan Shipka say about Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing?
What did Kiernan Shipka say about Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing?
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
What did Kiernan Shipka say about Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 3, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist based in Eugene, OR. For two years, William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. William also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. His work has appeared on the University of Oregon website and newsletter, in Eugene Magazine, and on Highgroundgaming.com, among other publications. When not working, chances are you can find him with his nose in a book or magazine reading about news or arts and culture topics. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.