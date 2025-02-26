Is Blake Lively hard to work with? What other celebrities have said so far

Blake Lively has always been seen as a warm, sweet, friendly actress. She was known for playing rich Gossip Girl teen Serena Van Der Woodsen and enjoying family life with her hilarious husband Ryan Reynolds. Then, once It Ends With Us came out in summer 2024, people began talking about Lively’s mean behavior during a few interviews. And a PR storm began when Lively sued co-star and director Justin Baldoni for allegedly trying to smear her reputation and for sexual harassment.

In Feb. 2025, Lively asked for a protective order, and according to The New York Post, the lawyers representing Baldoni penned a letter to the judge saying they were “surprised” because of “how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively’s claims in the media.” The continual legal battle has brought up the question of how Lively’s costars feel about her.

What have actors said about co-starring with Blake Lively?

Image via Lionsgate

Rossella Rago, who was Lively’s Gossip Girl stand-in, posted on TikTok that Lively “was very unpleasant to work with.” Lively’s fans might be surprised to hear what Rago claims she did while filming the juicy teen drama. Rago said, “She would burp and fart in the middle of the set – and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts.” Well, that’s a new one! Rago also said Lively is “used to being adored” and took Baldoni’s side in the legal battle.

However, although Lively was a terrible co-star according to Rago, that’s not the picture that other actors have painted. According to Us Weekly, several Gossip Girl cast members are fine with Lively. Kelly Rutherford called her “magical” and “cool” and Michelle Trachtenberg said “We were all chill. It was cool” despite speculation that Leighton Meester and Lively didn’t get along. Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley also said Lively and Badgley were fine on set after they broke up. (This is my first ime learning that Dan and Serena dated IRL, where have I been?)

Lively was apparently great on the set of A Simple Favor and the upcoming sequel A Simple Favor 2 as well. Michele Morrone, who portrays Emily’s new partner, shared via Instagram in Dec. 2024 that she is “a person I really love.” Anna Kendrick said in 2018 she and Lively shared a “partner-in-crime vibe” while filming the first film. And Ben Affleck called Lively “mature” after playing her love interest in the 2010 movie The Town.

Image via Sony Pictures

Several celebs supported Lively after her lawsuit as well, including her Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars and pals Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn, who released a joint statement. They hadn’t said anything negative about being on set with the actress.

So, what can Lively’s fans think about all this? No one can really know if Lively burped and farted a lot on the Gossip Girl set (still can’t believe this is a thing) and if others had trouble with her. I can’t help but think that if that was true, more people would have talked about it. As Maya Angelou once said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” If only one person has said she was tough to work with and countless others were happy with Lively, that seems to speak volumes. And even if people did have problems with her on set, that doesn’t excuse the alleged behavior that Lively is suing Baldoni for.

