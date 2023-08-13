Is Britney Spears going to be interviewed by Oprah? The rumours, explained

No, probably not.

With that out of the way, let’s discuss why Britney Spears is — in all likelihood — not being interviewed by Oprah.

First and foremost, when asked if she would be interviewed by Oprah, Britney Spears responded “no.” She said as much in a YouTube post from August of 2022. It is polite, in situations where a person says “no” to something, to take them at their word, not wait for a while and then ask again. It’s the same set of rules that were around back when you were asking your mom if you could have Cap’n Crunch for dinner. “No” now means “no” later.

But there’s a decent living to be made in not listening, and The US Sun reports that Spears might just be interviewed by Oprah after all. Well, “reports.” “Reports” is a big word. They sort of “report” it the same way that the weird kid from your fifth grade class “reported” that he hunted a grizzly bear over the summer and also kissed a girl. Their source: None of your business. Someone close to Britney, whatever. Get off their backs.

The scuttlebutt, for anyone with a taste for scuttlebutt, is that a high-profile interview would do a lot to boost sales for the pop icon’s upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, presumably named after the time she ate a Polly Pocket. Then again, it seems unlikely that the autobiography will need a leg up, considering how Forbes reported that it already ranked as one of the biggest book deals of all time, what with its $15 million price tag and everything.

In the meantime, if Oprah is really hurting for guests, there’s always Bhad Bhabie, or the people who got sick mixing their diabetes medications with Dr. Oz’s recommended supplements, or the victims of João Teixeira de Faria, or any of the other folks whose lives got wrecked by the dudes she helped platform. Just if she needs to. Apple TV special runtimes don’t fill themselves. No bad ideas in brainstorming, right?