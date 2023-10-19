Is David Muir gay? The rumors, explained

It seems that gay rumors are everywhere these days, and I can’t quite put my finger on why.

Maybe it’s the increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community, which is helping people realize that gay people are everywhere. Maybe it’s simply increased curiosity as people examine the famous faces around them and wonder why so many are cisgender. It’s hard to say, but no matter the cause, rumors about everyone from Will Smith to Hugh Jackman have cropped up in recent weeks.

This time, people are putting journalist David Muir under the microscope as they look back on the 49-year-old’s highly private love life and wonder if there’s a reason for the secrecy.

David Muir’s sexuality

If you’re reading this article, chances are good that you’re already familiar with Muir and his work, but just in case, let’s dig into some quick background. The 49-year-old journalist got his start in the late ’90s and very early 2000s working at WTVH-TV before pivoting over to WCVB television and eventually ABC. He became ABC’s anchor for World News Now in 2003 and eventually graduated to World News Saturday. He’s been on a sharp rise at ABC for years now, working his way through a number of popular programs until he eventually became co-anchor of the mega-popular 20/20. After nearly 20 years at ABC, Muir replaced George Stephanopoulos as the lead anchor of breaking and special event news at ABC in 2021.

Muir is a powerhouse in the world of journalism, so it’s not overly surprising that people are curious about his life outside of the newsroom. He’s stayed carefully vague when it comes to his love life, however, and the anchor’s continued bachelor status is likely the catalyst behind rumors about his sexuality. At the end of the day, Muir has neither confirmed nor denied that he is gay. Any of his potential past relationships have been kept under wraps, so it’s hard to pinpoint who they were with.

If Muir is looking for privacy, it’s not really our place to shove past it. He’s been linked to partners, both female and male, over the years, but without an official confirmation from him, those are rumors at best. One person will claim they saw him with a longtime girlfriend while another reports seeing him at a gay bar. None of these have been verified by Muir himself, so we’re taking them with a hefty grain of salt. If the man wants the world to know his sexuality, he’ll tell us — if not, we’re happy to let him live in peace.