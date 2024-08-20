Image Credit: Disney
Ella Emhoff
Image via Getty Images News/Win McNamee / Staff
Celebrities

Is Ella Emhoff gay?

Ella's DNC appearance in the Harris-Walz hat had us wondering.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 04:51 pm

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) night one reintroduced the American public to Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff‘s daughter from another marriage, whose trendy, smart glasses and Bushwick-chic look made her everyone’s new political crush.

Emhoff’s appeal isn’t just limited to her looks, either. The 25-year-old Parsons School Design graduate, model, and fashion designer, who lives in New York, also speaks her mind. When GOP Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance called Kamala Harris a “childless cat lady,” Ella shot back in an Instagram story, “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I? I love my three parents.” Ella and her big brother Cole’s mom is Kerstin Emhoff, Doug’s first wife. Cole and Ella reportedly call their stepmom “Momola.”

There’s a lot to like about Ella, but one thing we haven’t covered so far is her relationship status, and whether or not she might be gay.

Ella’s an “icon,” her boyfriend says

via Ella Emhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff’s full dating history is not publicly available nor should it be, but Ella has dated GQ editor Sam Hine for years. So, right now at least, she’s in a heterosexual relationship. The 2024 DNC wasn’t the first time the political spotlight fell on Doug Emhoff’s daughter. In 2021, Ella’s fashionable gem-covered coat at her stepmom’s 2021 Vice Presidential inauguration caught some attention, according to USA Today. The next year, Harper’s Bazaar named Ella an “icon” or someone impacting the world through their ideas and talent.

Sorry to break the hearts of anyone hoping Ella might be single. If it’s any consolation, Ella’s boyfriend Hine supports her fashion career. “What always impresses me most about everything she does is she has her own way and through the lens of personal style,” Hine said. “She does herself and that’s the message. She is a true individual. And that’s the most important. That’s what being an icon really is.” We can’t wait for more of Ella’s influence in The White House.

