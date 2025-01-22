Is Elon Musk really pathetic enough to cheat in ‘Path of Exile 2?’ Yes, he’s admitted it

As if there weren’t enough reasons to hate Donald Trump sycophant Elon Musk, you can add gaming charlatan to the list. The billionaire has been accused of faking his so-called expertise in the game Path of Exile 2, and at last he’s now admitted it.

Musk has always been pretty vocal about his love for video games. He keeps a replica of a Diamond Back .357 handgun from the game Deus Ex: Human Revolution on his bedside table. The mother of some of his kids, the pop singer Grimes, has written songs about his addiction to gaming.

He’s especially fond of Action Role-Playing Games (ARPGs) like Diablo IV and of course, the aforementioned POE2. ARPGs are characterized by real-time combat often in a top-down or isometric view. Musk often characterizes himself as a master gamer.

The thing is, to get to a high-level in the game, it can take hundreds of hours to level up a character. Musk is an obviously busy man. He has six companies and seems to be spending a lot of time with the president. He posts on his social media site X sometimes up to 60 times a day. It would make sense that he wasn’t spending huge amounts of his day leveling up his character, and that’s fine, but why pretend?

That’s the question poised by Youtuber Cynicalex, who did an in-depth analysis of why he thinks Musk is paying someone to “pilot” his account and do the difficult part of grinding up to a high-level player.Musk has an extremely high-level character in the game, Cynicalex said, but doesn’t quite play like someone with that level of experience.

“I can say after watching an hour of this livestream that I would put, like, $100,000 or more on a bet…that Elon did not level this character from level 1 to level 90 himself.” YouTuber Cynicalex said after watching Musk stream the game.

The thing is, it’s pretty much the easiest thing in the world for Musk, the world’s richest man, to hire someone to grind out the game for him. This is what rich people do! Remember when Snoop Dogg had a guy whose only job was to roll blunts?

After the theory started spreading around, the people of X found it only too easy to believe. One poster pointed out the obvious: all he had to do was just admit he was a casual player and everything would be fine, but it’s the idea that he’s trying to hide it that makes him look foolish.

Elon could have claimed to be a casual Path of Exile 2 gamer and been cool enough to most gamers, but he had to pretend to be a pro PoE2 player and made it clear he's just this….. pic.twitter.com/2YXDYvfxQ6 — rep in a box 🏳️‍⚧️ (@rep_in_a_box) January 12, 2025

The look is not good. In fact it’s a very bod look. People who know how to play the game are laughing their patoots off at him. Does he know this? Probably on some level. Does he care? Obviously he does, or he wouldn’t go to such absurd lengths to hide it.

What an ego-trip… Elon Musk has been livestreaming himself playing overpowered Path Of Exile 2 character, proudly and seriously pretending that he got there _himself_, and actual POE veterans are laughing their asses off watching and dissecting that charade. Why Elon, why?🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kAIKYoaEGq — Alex Alarga ⏹️ (@AlexAlarga) January 9, 2025

Perhaps one X user said it best. This is pretty much the perfect personification of Musk: someone who needs everyone to think he’s good at everything. Someone who desperately needs people’s validation and goes out of his way to find it wherever he can. Sad!

Elon Musk lying about being a top Diablo and PoE2 player is the best fucking summary of him as a person that you could hope for — NoodleHouse🏳️‍🌈 (@NoodleHouseAlex) January 12, 2025

404 Media founder Joseph Cox told Gizmodo that he has thought Musk has been lying about his so-called achievements in gaming for years.

“Diablo IV players were already very suspicious of Musk’s alleged world-leading success in the game,” Cox said. “He tweeted about a Diablo IV loophole in October that would make your character unfairly strong, and the sheer time investment needed raised good questions about how a man who runs multiple companies would even have the weeks upon weeks to play that much if he wasn’t getting help from boosters.”

What has Musk admitted about his POE2 account-boosting?

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation and criticism, Musk has finally opened up about how he leveled up so high on POE2 and Diablo 4. Everyone, pretend to be shocked now — he’s admitted to employing someone else to play for him, aka the practice known as account-boosting. What’s more, and get ready to pretend to be shocked again, Musk doesn’t care.

YouTuber NicoWrex managed to corner Elon on the topic over DMs and got him to admit to the truth. “Have you ever level boosted (had someone else play your accounts) and/or purchased gear/resources for PoE2 and Diablo 4?” Wrex asked the Spacex space-case. Replying with a “100” emoji, Musk replied, “It’s impossible to beat players in Asia if you don’t.” Alleging that he “never claimed” that he was the only player on his account, when NicoWrex asked if he would “apologize to the Poe2 community” Musk responded, “What would I be apologizing for?”

Maybe NicoWrex should also have asked why Musk cares enough about pretending to be a pro-gamer to go to such subterfuge in the first place. To quote Buzz Lightyear — Elon, you are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity.





