Is ‘Ginny & Georgia’ star Brianne Howey related to Julia Roberts?

Brianne Howey has skyrocketed in popularity because of her performance as Georgia in the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia. Aside from her talent and poise, fans have noticed something significant about Howey, with many agreeing that she bears a striking resemblance to a young Julia Roberts. Some have even said that their acting styles are similar as well, suggesting that Howey could play Roberts in a biopic, should the opportunity arise.

I think it’s insane how @Brianne_Howey looks so much like Julia Roberts#GinnyAndGeorgina pic.twitter.com/c8ZodJd630 — Yzma (@Afrro_Bee) March 15, 2021

Neither has commented on rumors of their relationship or the idea of a Julia Roberts biopic. Despite their resemblance, the two have no known relation.

Aside from Ginny & Georgia, Howey has starred in Scream Queens, The Exorcist, and The Passage. The California native studied at New York University and recently welcomed a child with her husband Matt Ziering.

She often shares bits and pieces of her life on her Instagram including her wedding, the first of her child, and behind-the-scenes moments with her Netflix co-stars.

The 34-year-old has been active in the industry for over 10 years but her most recognizable role is on seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia. According to Parade, season 3 of the show has already been ordered though the release date is unclear. Regardless, fans are no doubt excited to see more of Howey in her role as the dazzling Georgia Miller.

While fans anxiously wait to see what happens next to Georgia Miller, they can stream seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix and speculate wildly about what a Brianne Howey version of Julia Roberts would look like.