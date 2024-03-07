Is Jack Black married?

From lending his powerful voice to a variety of modern-day animation extravaganzas to leading one of the most memorable rock duos of all time, there’s absolutely no denying that Jack Black is as beloved as one person can possibly get.

When you possess as much fame, fortune, and popularity as Black has done in the past and continues to do as the years pass, it hardly comes as a huge surprise that the media remains invested in both his personal and professional life. As much as the paparazzi has followed Black over the years, as they often do with most high-profile celebrities, Black has led a pretty tame and unproblematic personal life — except for the occasional dating and relationships, of course.

But with how kind-hearted and genuine Black truly appears to be in various interviews and first-hand experiences with fans, his supporters are wondering if Black has ever tied the knot, and if he’s currently married to anyone.

So, is Black married?

Photo via Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

Considering his fan-favorite films, status as a rock icon, and lovable personality and humor, it certainly comes as no surprise that yes, Black is married. In fact, the 54-year-old performer has been married for nearly 20 years to his wife and celebrity singer and musician, Tanya Haden — with the couple officially getting married all the way back in 2006. Despite initially meeting each other while attending the same private high school together, the duo didn’t begin dating until 2005, just a year before their marriage.

From there, the two have remained insanely happy and in love with each other and enjoying wedded bliss. After their marriage, Haden gave birth to their two sons, Sammy and Tommy, who were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively. And with projects such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Kung Fu Panda franchise under his belt, one can only assume Black is a kickass dad, having taken on the role of Bowser based on inspiration from his sons.