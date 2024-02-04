Is Jim Carrey married?

For over 60 years, Jim Carrey has hammered home the fact that he’s more than just one thing.

He’s a comedic icon, sure. He’s also a surprisingly gifted dramatic actor, a master impersonator, a painter, a proponent of transcendental meditation, and a really bad source of information on vaccines.

But is he married? And if not, if there is no spouse he needs to support why does he keep doing all these Sonic the Hedgehog movies?

Jim Carrey’s relationships, explained

James Eugene Carrey is not married. That said, time is linear, marriages aren’t permanent, and the man has been alive since 1962. There have been some scrapes.

In 1987, Carrey married Melissa Womer, a waitress at The Comedy Store with whom he had one daughter, Jane, in 1987. The pair split not long before Carrey hit it big with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber in 1994, finalizing their divorce in 1995. A Rolling Stone interview from July of that year quoted Womer as saying that Carrey struggled to come down after a day of filming. “You must come home and put your feet back on the ground and take your garbage out like everyone else, or I can’t be married to you,’ she remembered telling her ex-husband. “And basically, he called my bluff.”

The next year, in 1996, Carrey was married for the second time, this time to Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly. Holly and Carey filed for divorce the following year.

In the interim, the How the Grinch Stole Christmas star has been involved in several high-profile relationships, dating Jenny McCarthy from 2005 to 2010, Linda Ronstadt in 1983, and getting engaged to Renee Zellweger in 1999 before calling it off the following year. His relationship with makeup artist Cathriona White put an unpleasant and complicated spotlight on the performer when White died of an overdose in 2015, with her husband filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey, alleging that the performer had enabled her addiction. The suit was later dropped. Most recently, Carrey was in a relationship with She-Hulk‘s Ginger Gonzaga, with the two both going public and splitting up in 2019.