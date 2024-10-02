Is Kate McKinnon married?

Kate McKinnon is a comedic tour de force. She was one of the last truly undeniable stars to come out of Saturday Night Live to date, and many have argued that she one of the best cast members during her decade-long stint on the show.

Despite being such an outlandish performer, however, McKinnon has preferred to keep her private live, well, private. She has stayed out of the limelight when it doesn’t have to do with her comedy, which naturally makes fans even more interested in what she’s doing when she’s not making us laugh.

Here’s what you need to know about Kate McKinnon’s love life.

Does Kate McKinnon have a wife?

Kate McKinnon is not married. The Saturday Night Live comedian has never married, actually, and has spoken very little about her relationships during interviews. Vanity Fair claimed that McKinnon dated journalist Bari Weiss when she was attending Columbia University. The comedian is also said to have been romantically involved with actress Marla Mindelle, per Who Dated Who.

The most notable relationship that McKinnon has seemingly had, though, has been with Jackie Abbott. McKinnon and Abbott were first spotted together at a Broadway show 2016, and McKinnon took the latter with her to the Emmys in 2017. When Kate McKinnon took home the award for Best Supporting Actress, she even thanked Abbott in her speech. “Thank you, Jack,” she asserted. “I love you.”

Some fans have theorized that McKinnon and Abbott have a cat together. The former went on The Tonight Show to talk about her cat, who is named Nino Positano, and repeatedly referred to a “we” when describing her living situation. This, of course, was never confirmed to be a reference to Jackie Abbott, who is an actress and comedian as well.

Is Kate McKinnon single in 2024?

Kate McKinnon relationship status is a bit of a mystery at the moment. There’s nothing to suggest that she has broken up with Jackie Abbott, but at the same time, their relationship has never been officially confirmed, either.

McKinnon actually talked about the desire for privacy during a 2018 interview with GQ. She told the outlet that she felt outcast for oversharing details about her life as a child, and the older she’s gotten, the more she’s felt comfortable keeping information to herself:

I decided in my mid-20s that I didn’t feel comfortable sharing personal details like I had in the previous few years. And I just have run with that ever since.

Kate McKinnon may be playing her cards close to the chest when it comes to her love life, but she has been unabashed about her desire to return to the series that made us fall in love with her in the first place: Saturday Night Live.

The comedian recently appeared on Today, and she confirmed that she would want to appear on SNL to help celebrate its 50th season. “Yeah I’ll come back,” she asserted. “I would love to come back.” Hopefully she gets her wish.

