Despite his fame, Lil Baby has remained a relatively low-key celebrity. He keeps his private life as private as he can, but this hasn’t stopped people from trying to probe into it. As a result of that, there have been a few rumors that have circulated about his sexuality.

As always, it’s important to remember that another human’s sexuality is their business alone. Needless to say, the rapper’s making waves for his artistic talents, and that should be enough for us. But the music industry is a bed of rumors, which has prompted many to ask: is Lil Baby gay?

Rumors and allegations

There have been a few rumors that have spread which have led people to question Lil Baby’s sexuality. The most notable of these was a sex tape, which was leaked in October 2023. The video featured a man performing oral sex on another, though the man’s face was covered by a large caption reading “Nah Lil Baby” and some emojis. Even though it was obvious to many fans that it wasn’t Lil Baby in the video, the damage was done and the rumor spread.

Lil Baby subsequently addressed the frustrating situation with an Instagram story that read: “Y’all gotta stop using my name and likeness when y’all get bored, then the extremes mfs go to for clout is sIck!! Ain’t no mystery in my history on NO LEVEL. This my last time addressing any kind of dumba**clickbait. Tf is wrong wit y’all.”

While this should have put an end to the rumors, it only seemed to remind some fans with sharp memories of another situation that happened earlier in 2023. The notable rapper 50 Cent put out some speculation about Lil Baby’s sexuality when he shared a picture of Lil Baby at Michael Rubin’s annual All White Independence Day Party. In the photo, Lil Baby was being embraced by two men and seemed to be having a good time. 50 Cent captioned the image, “See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at. Da f**k is going on here? Get the f**k off my young ninja WTF” with a few emojis interspersed. Some fans didn’t appreciate 50’s commentary and his seeming obsession with Diddy, while others ran with the story and made homophobic jokes about Lil Baby.

Finally, another rumor about Lil Baby’s sexuality was born when Teresa Lavae, an Instagram model, went on a podcast to share some interesting stories about her alleged time with the rapper. According to Lavae, Lil Baby hit her up on Instagram when he was in Miami and the two sparked a fling. She alleged that Lil Baby kept feeling her up as if trying to determine if she was really a woman or not. She also claimed that he paid her to perform anilingus on him, which made her believe that he is bisexual. However, none of these baseless claims point towards the rapper being gay.

So, is Lil Baby Gay?

All signs seem to point to the answer being no. All of the speculation aforementioned has been rooted in lack of credibility. Moreover, Lil Baby has elected to stop responding to the rumors and allegations. However, whether or not he is gay, bi, or anything other than straight, he seems to be sending a message to everyone that it is none of our business. And he couldn’t be more right!