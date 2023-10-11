Home Celebrities

Is Mary Lou Retton ill? Why the former Olympic gymnast is in the ICU, explained

Her daughter offered an update on her mother's condition and is asking for help.

Mary Lou Retton is a sparkling golden dress in front of an equally golden sparkly backdrop.
Photo via ABC

Whether you fell in love with Mary Lou Retton watching her win a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics where she pioneered “The Retton Flip” or are more familiar with her stint on Dancing With The Stars, it’s impossible to deny she can hold the attention of an audience. But despite her major athletic achievements, countless TV appearances, and even starring in some Hollywood films like Scrooged and Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult, she is currently in dire financial straights while fighting for her life in an ICU.

Why is Mary Lou Retton in the hospital?

According to a post made by Mary Lou’s daughter on crowdfunding site Spotfund, her mother, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.” Very few other details have been released as she wishes to respect her mother’s privacy.

However, it seems fame can’t save Mary Lou Retton from having to crowdfund for healthcare like so many of us in the United States as insurance becomes too expensive to afford. “I will disclose that she is not insured,” Retton’s daughter revealed on the Spotfund post. “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.”

As of writing, $192,846 dollars have been raised, over three times the originally asked for $50,000 goal. Us here at We Got This Covered hope she is able to make a speedy recovery, and that this ’80s icon will be able to grace us with her presence for years to come.

