Is Nicholas Hoult related to Hugh Grant?

The accusation that all white people look alike starts to sound real convincing when you take a nice hard look at Nicholas Hoult and Hugh Grant.

Now, the pair of English actors are far from identical, but if you’re basing your assessment purely on the obvious, its not hard to see. They’re both somewhat lanky Brits, sporting brown hair, an eye-catching gaze, and a charming smile. There’s easily enough in common for a layman to mistake the two men for each other — and that’s only compounded by the similarities in their acting styles.

Similarities that Hoult has addressed in the past, after facing accusations that he “copies” Grant’s style. Considering that one of his first-ever performances saw him rubbing elbows with the older star, its not surprising to learn that Hoult took some notes during filming for About A Boy. Those various likenesses have led a number of fans to the reasonable conclusion that the 34-year-old Hoult is related to 63-year-old Grant, but not everything is as it seems in Hollywood.

Are Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult related?

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Far more of the famous faces that grace our screens share relation than many viewers realize. By now, the nepo babies are relatively common knowledge, but every other day a new celeb relation comes to light and baffles the world. Jenny and Melissa McCarthy? Cousins. Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker? Also cousins. There are too many examples to list, so its no wonder people go straight to “family” when they catch resemblance between stars.

Even with all their similarities, however, Hoult and Grant are not, in fact, related. They may look alike, and those accusations of copying may just follow Hoult across his career, but the pair have no familial background. The resemblance people are catching onto comes from two sources: their looks and their acting styles. When it comes to their looks? Guys, they’re just two brunette Brits. That doesn’t suddenly make them father and son. And as for their acting methods — well, that all started with About A Boy.

See, Hoult was just a kid when he starred in the movie alongside Grant, so its a small surprise that he emulated the far more experienced Grant as he blossomed into an adult star. He’s said before that any similarities are unintentional, but that he remains “flattered” whenever someone calls him on it. Grant is, after all, considered among the most popular English actors out there, so its a high compliment to have one’s style compared to his.