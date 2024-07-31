Is Norah O’Donnell set to depart ‘CBS Evening News?’

Certain journalists occupy a strange place in the U.S. fame pool, caught somewhere between professional and celebrity.

This is most true for our nation’s anchors, whose daily presence on our televisions elevates them to a level of fame not typically available to denizens of the fourth estate. Staples like longtime CBS news anchor Norah O’Donnell are constants in the lives of their viewers, and their trustworthy and steadfast dedication to reporting the news of the world invites them into households across the nation.

As such, it can be hard to say goodbye when it’s time for a beloved anchor to retire. They take on a familial presence in many a news junky’s home, and after decades of delivering the facts, both heartwarming and harsh, it’s strange to see their mantle seized by a stranger. It’s also a natural part of life — everyone retires eventually — and CBS viewers are the latest in a long line of journalism fans to say goodbye to a longtime favorite.

Is Norah O’Donnell’s time with CBS Evening News coming to an end?

Our @60minutes interview back in 2020 with then-Senator Kamala Harris. Here’s what she said about Donald Trump’s attacks on her ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OXWHO4KsAo — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) July 22, 2024

CBS Evening News is among the most treasured broadcasts in history, and the position of anchor — one held by the likes of Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather in the past — has always been hugely respected. That didn’t change when Norah O’Donnell took over in 2019, after spending years working as a White House Correspondent under President Obama and hosting CBS’ morning news show.

For five years now, O’Donnell has been delivering the news with a chipper smile, but her time in the anchor chair will come to an end later this year. She announced her intent to step down as anchor once the 2024 presidential election has passed, but she won’t be leaving CBS behind entirely. While she’ll no longer serve as anchor of the evening news broadcast, she’ll continue to contribute interviews and various other stories to the network.

“I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” O’Donnell wrote in an email to her colleagues. “It’s time to do something different.”

It’s still unclear who will serve as O’Donnell’s replacement, but CBS has plenty of time to hunt for their next evening news anchor. The election isn’t until early November, which gives viewers two full months more to enjoy O’Donnell as anchor before she steps aside to invite someone new into the position.

