Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Norah O'Donnell
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Category:
Celebrities

Is Norah O’Donnell set to depart ‘CBS Evening News?’

The longtime anchor is a treasured part of the CBS team.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024 12:28 pm

Certain journalists occupy a strange place in the U.S. fame pool, caught somewhere between professional and celebrity.

Recommended Videos

This is most true for our nation’s anchors, whose daily presence on our televisions elevates them to a level of fame not typically available to denizens of the fourth estate. Staples like longtime CBS news anchor Norah O’Donnell are constants in the lives of their viewers, and their trustworthy and steadfast dedication to reporting the news of the world invites them into households across the nation. 

As such, it can be hard to say goodbye when it’s time for a beloved anchor to retire. They take on a familial presence in many a news junky’s home, and after decades of delivering the facts, both heartwarming and harsh, it’s strange to see their mantle seized by a stranger. It’s also a natural part of life — everyone retires eventually — and CBS viewers are the latest in a long line of journalism fans to say goodbye to a longtime favorite. 

Is Norah O’Donnell’s time with CBS Evening News coming to an end?

CBS Evening News is among the most treasured broadcasts in history, and the position of anchor — one held by the likes of Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather in the past — has always been hugely respected. That didn’t change when Norah O’Donnell took over in 2019, after spending years working as a White House Correspondent under President Obama and hosting CBS’ morning news show.

For five years now, O’Donnell has been delivering the news with a chipper smile, but her time in the anchor chair will come to an end later this year. She announced her intent to step down as anchor once the 2024 presidential election has passed, but she won’t be leaving CBS behind entirely. While she’ll no longer serve as anchor of the evening news broadcast, she’ll continue to contribute interviews and various other stories to the network.

“I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” O’Donnell wrote in an email to her colleagues. “It’s time to do something different.”

It’s still unclear who will serve as O’Donnell’s replacement, but CBS has plenty of time to hunt for their next evening news anchor. The election isn’t until early November, which gives viewers two full months more to enjoy O’Donnell as anchor before she steps aside to invite someone new into the position.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.