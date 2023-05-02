Is Pete Davidson dating Michelle Yeoh? The Met Gala photo, explained

A viral photo between SNL alum Pete Davidson and Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has the internet in mild hysterics convinced that this unlikely pair — whose age difference is 31 years — are now dating.

The photo in question cropped up online after Davidson, 29, and Yeoh, 60, walked the 2023 Met Gala carpet, stopping midway through to pose for photographers. When it comes to Hollywood, especially renowned events like the Met Gala, a seemingly innocuous situation such as two people taking a photo together is anything but. Red carpets are akin to relationship status updates on Facebook. If you are a celebrity and you are in a new relationship, that is where you go to make it “official.”

Let’s not forget last year’s pop culture moment of the year when Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their relationship official after walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet arm in arm. Of course, the pair had been wrapped up in a whirlwind of dating rumors for months beforehand so the red carpet already confirmed what we knew to be true. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be tossed a curve ball every now and then with an out-of-the-blue status update from two unlikely pairs like Davidson and Yeoh.

Are Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh actually dating?

JUST IN: Oscar winning actress Michelle Yeoh is confirmed to be dating Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/VZtKZd5JFa — شكينة (@_nsyakinah) May 2, 2023

You know what they say, don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

Sure, these two look cozy in this photo, arms wrapped around each other with blissful smiles on their face, but it’s not because they are dating. Yeoh, for her part, is happily engaged to her partner of 19 years, Jean Todt. Davidson, on the other hand, is happily dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders after breaking things off with Kim Kardashian last August.

The reason Davidson and Yeoh look so cozy together is that they recently worked together on Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beast. The movie is scheduled to premiere this summer, June 9, so the pair are likely to be tossed into a boatload of press junkets together between now and then, making it understandable why they would gravitate toward one another on the Met Gala red carpet.

Furthermore, the poster of the viral tweet in question even reiterated its parody status in the comments, assuring dumbstruck fans of both parties that the relationship status update was nothing but a good-natured joke. Sure, there were a lot of wacky, weird, and downright strange things to come out of the Met Gala, but a romantic paring between Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh was not one of them.