Is Rowan Atkinson still alive? The ‘RIP Bean’ trend, explained

On Jan. 26, 2024, fans of Rowan Atkinson, famously known as Mr. Bean, were dismayed to see “RIP Bean” trending on X. They immediately and understandably began to wonder if Atkinson was okay.

For the uninitiated, Mr. Bean is a beloved character that Atkinson created who first premiered in a BBC series (also called Mr. Bean) in the 1990s. The rubber-faced alien went on to appear in two feature films, the most recent being Mr. Bean’s Holiday, in 2007. There was also an animated series, among other spinoffs, and Atkinson reprised the role at the 2012 London Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Early in Jan. 2024, Variety reported that Mr. Bean: The Animated Series was set to return for its fourth season in 2025, making “RIP Bean” an even more confusing sight to behold. An entire legion of Bean fans — “bean-heads,” if you will — took to X to find out the truth.

Is Rowan Atkinson okay, and why was ‘RIP Bean’ trending?

Honestly I’m glad Mr. Bean is still with us. RIP Bean made my heart skip a beat…love this character ❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9f33piuVtr — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) January 26, 2024

Despite “RIP Bean” looking like it could have been related to the famed Atkinson character, 69-year-old Atkinson was by all reports alive and well. Still, the “RIP Bean” trend had fans worried. What was it referring to?

Jan. 26, 2024 marked the fourth anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death. Bryant died, along with his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven other passengers, in a tragic 2020 Southern California helicopter crash. Most know Bryant by his nickname “Black Mamba,” but his middle name was “Bean.” Bryant’s dad, Joe Bryant, who also played ball, was nicknamed “Jellybean” and decided to pass along a shortened version as his son’s middle name.

RIP Bean and Gigi 🕊️



Been 4 years today 😢 pic.twitter.com/cgmJdDEGTD — HoodiAxstro (@AxstroGaming_) January 26, 2024

Rest assured, Mr. Bean fans ⏤ Atkinson is fine. Having just recently battled bees and appeared alongside Timmy Chalamet in Wonka, the man is clearly keeping busy and continuing an already storied career. He’s even got a project called Old Bean in the pipeline, so we may be seeing him fill some familiar shoes soon enough.

To the Bryant family and the families of everyone who lost their lives that awful day, may your loved ones continue to rest in peace. They are missed, and as fans who initiated the “RIP Bean” trend pointed out, not an anniversary goes by that Kobe is not thought of and fondly remembered.