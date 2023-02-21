Is Rutina Wesley married?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us.

HBO’s The Last of Us is no stranger to introducing some acting powerhouses, especially with what we’ve seen from Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal so far. One of the talents that joined the show, first appearing in episode six, entitled “Kin”, is Rutina Wesley in the role of Maria. Maria is one of the leaders of the new community in Jackson, Wyoming, and the wife of Tommy Miller, played by Gabriel Luna.

You might have recognized the actress from her previous work, like her time on True Blood as Tara, and her time on Queen Sugar as Nova. Yet, seeing her as one-half of a married couple in The Last of Us might have you wondering if the actress is married. So let’s tell you a bit about Rutina Wesley, and let you know if she is married.

Rutina Wesley’s relationship status explained

Image via HBO

As far as we know, Wesley is not in any high-profile relationship, and she is not currently married. However, she was married to an actor named Jacob Fishel from 2005-2013. The pair met while they were both enrolled in The Juilliard School. She graduated from Group 34 in 2005, the same year the pair got married.

Fishel has not appeared in many projects, with an episode of Cold Case, Numb3rs, and Elementary under his belt. He also appeared in the films Across the Sea and A Night Without Armor. It seems that Fishel’s preference is on the stage rather than the screen, as he has appeared in a number of productions, including Fiddler on the Roof, King Lear, The Broken Heart, Macbeth, and The Common Pursuit. He has appeared in a mixture of Broadway and Off Broadway productions.

The pair broke it off in 2013 with Wesley citing irreconcilable differences. She was then attached to Shonda, a chef from New Orleans. She and Wesley appeared to be engaged but there have been rumors that the pair have since broken up. Understandably, the actress is fairly private, so that’s all we know about Rutina Wesley’s marital status. Of course, if anything changes, we will be sure to provide you with any updates.

We don’t know how many of the upcoming episodes of The Last of Us that she will appear in, or if she will be returning for the now-greenlit second season. But, for now, we can assume that she will be.

You can catch new episodes of HBO’s The Last of Us on Sunday nights on HBO Max.