Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?

Are the two still friends?

Despite some fans’ misgivings about Stevens, it appears that Gomez and Stevens are indeed still friends. The two have been friends for at least a decade and even live together. In 2019, they went on Stevens’ own podcast, Giving Back Generation, along with their other friends, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, to open up about their close friendship. The pair wants their relationship to inspire other women to prioritize strong friendships with other women, so they decided to share what they’ve learned about female friendship through the years. The four have shown their closeness before; in 2018, they decided to each get matching tattoos to celebrate their bond.

Season two of Giving Back Generation came out this year, and Stevens says she wants the show to be a positive influence for others. She used the podcast to interview people who “use their platforms to make a difference in the mental health space.” In an interview with Elle, Stevens says her goal for the podcast is “always that people will be encouraged and know that they are not alone.”

Who is Racquelle Stevens?

In addition to hosting her podcast, the 30-year-old Stevens will be releasing a new book in 2023. The book, The Sunshine Mind, is a joint effort with radio personality Tanya Rad. According to the book’s website, it appears to be part spiritual devotional and part self-help book. The two authors hope the book will help people live with a “sunshine mindset” which they define as “exuding light, positivity, and promise.”

Stevens has also been a part of Gomez’s cooking show, Selena + Chef. However, fans of the show have a generally negative opinion of Stevens. IMDB reviewers overwhelmingly find Gomez charming but are unimpressed with her friends. One reviewer calls them “the most inconsiderate, disrespectful, vapid people I’ve ever seen” and many specifically call out Stevens for being “fake” and “annoying” and are most offended by her phone usage during filming. While these viewers might not be the biggest fans of Stevens, her close friendship with Gomez of over 10 years seems to be going strong.