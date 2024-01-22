Is Serinda Swan married?

Serinda Swan‘s had a good few years.

Recommended Videos

The MCU actor recently joined the cast of Prime Video’s Reacher as Karla Dixon, reinforcing her status as a staple of action franchises. Her history backs up just how perfect she is for the role, with a background in several superhero releases — including Marvel’s Inhumans and DC’s Smallville — along with stints on Supernatural, Breakout Kings, and Supernatural.

That’s on top of her work on the big screen, which saw her appear in 2022’s Devotion alongside Jonathan Majors. She and Majors aren’t likely to cross over again any time soon, as the former Marvel actor grapples with the fallout from his conviction, but Swan is clearly on the rise.

Season 2 of Reacher recently polished off its final episodes, but don’t worry, more is yet to come. The show was already renewed for a third season, and fans are ardently hoping to see more of Swan when season 3 arrives. It’s a good way off still, considering how recently season 2 concluded, but viewers are looking forward to witnessing more of Swan and Jack Reacher actor Alan Ritchson’s chemistry when the next season finally rolls out.

That same chemistry invariably prompts rumors of a relationship, but Ritchson’s status as a dedicated husband and father throws a wrench into any fan musings of romance. Its not uncommon for actors to fall in love on the set, of course, but Ritchson is distinctly unavailable, which got fans wondering about Swan’s official relationship status.

Serinda Swan’s relationship status

Image via Disney Plus

Serinda Swan has been linked back to several men in the past, but she’s yet to marry any of them. Fans love to theorize about her relationship prospects, but it seems Swan is perfectly content putting most of her energy into her career.

Over the years, Swan’s dated several high-profile men, including Eureka‘s Niall Matter, Workin’ Moms‘ Victor Webster, Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson, and NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens. Rumors speculated that she also briefly dated Roger Cross, but without confirmation from either party those claims feel tenuous, at best.

One of Swan’s more recent relationships was with Mehcad Brooks, but even that didn’t work out. Following the pair’s split, Swan emphasized the challenges of dating as an actor. She’s often busy, and the men she tends to date — likewise actors — also boast particularly demanding schedules. It often doesn’t make for the easiest relationships, and it seems Swan is steering clear of romance, for now.

That gives her more time to focus on her work on the big and small screen, which is a small blessing for her many fans. She’ll find plenty of time, over the coming years, to link up with that special someone when she finds him. In the meantime, she’s set to stay nice and busy with Reacher.