Is Shawn Levy related to Eugene Levy? Their shared last name, explained

We’re just minutes away from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, where Eugene Levy and his son Dan will set the stage for recognizing the very best that television has to offer these days.

This will be the first time in Emmys history that the ceremony has been hosted by a father and son duo, but the surname they share may bring to mind another entertainment heavyweight in the form of Shawn Levy, who recently marked himself as the MCU’s latest yes-man with Deadpool & Wolverine.

So, is Shawn Levy part of this particular Levy clan?

Is Shawn Levy related to Eugene Levy?

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Despite sharing a last name and both hailing from Canada, Shawn bears no relation to the Schitt’s Creek star and four-time Emmy winner.

Eugene landed his first Primetime Emmy Award in 1982, winning Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for his work on the SCTV Network episode “Moral Majority Show.” He would win the same award for the same program in 1983, for the episode “Sweeps Week.”

As the co-creator of the aforementioned Schitt’s Creek with Dan, Eugene scored two nominations in 2019, one for Outstanding Comedy Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (the latter for his role of Johnny Rose). Both of these nominations would become wins in 2020.

Beyond Emmys, Eugene was also nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe for his work on Schitt’s Creek in 2021, and won a Screen Actors Guild Award in the same year for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series (an honor he was previously nominated for in 2019). Also in 2021, he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, again for Schitt’s Creek.

Shawn has seen his fair share of Emmys action as well. Despite never winning, he’s been nominated on three separate occasions, all of them for Outstanding Drama Series for his work on Stranger Things. These nominations would come in 2017, 2018, and 2020. As a film producer, he also has an Academy Award nomination under his belt for his work on Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 sci-fi film Arrival.

Among the dramatic and comedic contenders up for honors tonight’s Primetime Emmys ceremony include established juggernauts such as The Bear, Abbott Elementary, The Crown, and The Morning Show, and hot new hopefuls like Baby Reindeer, Fallout, 3 Body Problem, and Shōgun, the latter of which bears the honor of being the most-nominated program of the whole show with 25 nominations.

