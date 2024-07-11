Is Shelley Duvall related to Robert Duvall?

Shelley Duvall passed away earlier today, in what’s one of the most profoundly sad losses the entertainment world has faced this year. The Shining actress had just turned 75 at the time of her death, which occurred in her home in Blanco, Texas on account of diabetes complications. She was born on July 7, 1949.

Shelley’s entertainment career was defined by such remarkable turns in The Shining and Robert Altman’s Popeye film, as well as her children and youth television programs Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Nightmare Classics, which she created and hosted herself, and for which she saw a handful of awards and nominations (including one for a Primetime Emmy).

One thing she is not known for, however, is her relation to the prolific actor Robert Duvall. This is primarily because she did not have any relation to Robert Duvall.

Indeed, though Shelley and Robert shared the same surname, they were not related by blood. Although, Shelley’s father, ironically enough, was also named Robert, despite going by the nickname Bobby (a decision likely influenced by the fact that Shelley’s mother was named Bobbie).

There are other parallels to be found in the two Duvalls; both are notable for being frequent collaborators with esteemed directors; Francis Ford Coppola for Robert, and Robert Altman (with a dash of Kubrick) for Shelley. Both were also gifts to the acting world, although only Robert can claim to have appeared in an Adam Sandler movie, which will never quite feel correct to say.

Shelley’s final performance was in the 2023 horror film The Forest Hills, which marked her return to acting after a 20-year hiatus. Of the experience, she noted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that “…It’s been great. It really has, it feels good. It’s actually so much fun to act in a movie.”

